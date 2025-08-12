Georgia Tech Haynes King: ‘It’s hard not to love’ Georgia Tech backup QB Aaron Philo Redshirt freshman quarterback showed promise in helping to beat Miami and N.C. State last season. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Georgia Tech quarterbacks Aaron Philo (left) and Haynes King, here during spring football practice in March, have a strong bond, with Philo calling King "the biggest role model for me" and "my best friend on the team." (Jason Getz/AJC)

All the preseason chatter relative to Georgia Tech football this preseason has revolved around star quarterback Haynes King, and deservedly so. But one must not forget about Aaron Philo, Tech’s No. 2 quarterback who proved in 2024 as a freshman he is more than capable of leading the Tech offense and the Yellow Jackets to victory.

Explore Georgia Tech’s Haynes King often spends nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium during preseason camp “Philo, he’s a great kid. It’s hard not to love him,” King said after Monday’s preseason practice. “Just the way that he handles himself and carries himself on and off the field is outstanding. The way he prepares. We talk all the time. Whether he’s doing really bad or really good, we talk. And we learn from each other. I try to give him a lot of stuff that I’ve learned and went through in the past and don’t want him to have to do the same stuff. “He’s been tremendous and a really good teammate as well.” Philo is in the books for having taken the field for five games in 2024, but his impact was felt most Nov. 9 in Tech’s win over Miami, and then 12 days later in a come-from-behind victory over North Carolina State. Philo went 24-for-43 passing for 332 yards with a touchdown and an interception and also ran for 70 yards on 10 carries and a score across those two outings.

Explore Georgia Tech’s Kyle Efford on Bednarik Award watch list Philo’s 18-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds to go proved to be the game-winner against the Wolfpack. He had an overall offensive grade of 92 and a passing grade of 91.5 in that contest, according to Pro Football Focus.

“As a freshman, with an older quarterback like (King), with two older quarterbacks (King and former Tech quarterback Zach Pyron), you’re not expecting to play much. And then when the opportunity arose, I really just wanted to take advantage of it,” Philo said. “And then, honestly, it felt really good just because it’s fun to play the game of football. I also feel that it helped me build my confidence and just to get out there and get reps and understand what it’s like being in a game versus practice. I just think it’s great for the experience.” In 2023, Philo capped his record-setting high school career with a state championship playing for Prince Avenue Christian. The former AJC Super 11 selection is Georgia’s all-time leader in passing yards with 13,922 and completed 159 touchdown passes during his career — 56 of those coming during his senior season. Quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, who said Philo has a bit of riverboat gambler to his game, praised Philo’s arm talent and said the next step for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound redshirt freshman is to understand all the small and intricate pieces of Tech’s offense. It also is knowing when to rein in that big right arm of his. “When I came in, I wanted to throw it deep and I love to throw it deep,” Philo said with a grin. “But you have to understand that sometimes that’s not there and that’s part of evolving as a quarterback, is understand that when it’s not there, when the shot’s not there, to check it down and live for the next play.” Philo likely will begin the season at No. 2 on the depth chart behind King, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be limited to holding a clipboard and wearing a headset on Saturdays. Weinke, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and coach Brent Key will find ways to get one of their best offensive weapons on the field.