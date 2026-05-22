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Late-inning surge powers No. 3 Georgia Tech past Virginia in ACC quarters

Yellow Jackets score seven in seventh, four in eighth to seize control and 16-10 victory.
Georgia Tech’s Kent Schmidt celebrates after scoring a run with teammates in the dugout during the third inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech’s Kent Schmidt celebrates after scoring a run with teammates in the dugout during the third inning against Georgia in a NCAA baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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53 minutes ago

Late-inning heroics — including 11 runs scored and four home runs — propelled top-seeded Georgia Tech baseball over No. 8 seed Virginia with a 16-10 win in the Yellow Jackets’ ACC Tournament opener.

After the Yellow Jackets (46-9, 25-5 ACC) took a 4-2 lead midway through the afternoon, Virginia scored four in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to take a 9-5 lead into the seventh inning stretch. With its ACC Tournament title hopes in the balance, Georgia Tech found a way to flip the script once again.

“This is the time of year (that) we’re always going to play a quality opponent,” Jackets head coach James Ramsey said after the win. “I think it’s a good measuring stick for your teams.”

Two runs to begin the bottom half of the seventh, driven in by first baseman Kent Schmidt and right fielder Alex Hernandez, got the rally brewing. Then, with the bases loaded and two outs, left fielder Parker Brosius flipped the game upside down with a 377-foot blast that cleared the bases and gave the Yellow Jackets a lead it did not relinquish.

Shortstop Carson Kerce followed up Brosius’ homer with his second of the day, giving Georgia Tech a three-run lead entering the eighth inning.

“There is never a point where we are out of a baseball game,” catcher Vahn Lackey said after the win. “I feel like all of our guys, one through nine, were always thinking one pitch at a time. … We just chip away because that’s just who we are.”

Yellow Jackets starter Tate McKee exited his outing in the fourth inning with an injury. He picked up six early strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits and two walks in his three-plus innings of work.

Kerce opened the scoring with a 362-foot shot to right in the third inning. The Cavaliers responded and took a 2-1 lead through first baseman Antonio Perrotta, who launched a two-run shot off lefty Dylan Loy after he replaced McKee on the mound.

Brosius tied the game at two apiece with a groundout to first, which was followed by Kerce’s first clutch hit of the day — a two-RBI single to left that made it 4-2 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers continued to hamper Loy, tagging him for four earned runs in just one inning of work. Closer Mason Patel was also responsible for four earned runs, the most he has allowed in relief this season.

Center fielder Drew Burress prevented an extra-base hit from Cavaliers right fielder Zach Jackson and limited the damage to a sacrifice fly. The flying effort was subject to a rare double-challenge, as Virginia challenged the ruling of a catch and Georgia Tech challenged the ruling of Cavaliers center fielder Harrison Didawick legally tagging up on the play. Both calls were confirmed after review.

Two more home runs in the eighth from Lackey and Schmidt solidified the Yellow Jackets’ grip on the game, and right-hander Justin Shadek closed it out after working a game-ending double play.

“That is maybe the best offense in college baseball I have seen in the last 10 years,” Virginia head coach Chris Pollard said postgame.

Georgia Tech’s ACC Tournament journey will continue Saturday, when it faces the winner of No. 5 seed Miami and No. 4 seed Boston College in the semifinals at 1 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

About the Author

Fisher Isbell joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2026 as a sports summer intern, covering various pro and college sports. He is entering his third year at the University of Alabama and serves as the sports editor for The Crimson White, the school's student paper, covering primarily Alabama football and men's basketball.

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