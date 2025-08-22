Sports Sports Daily: The great rivalry debate Plus: East Lake, injuries and lengthy losing streaks.

Hey, y’all. Today’s the day. This is the last fully Tyler-ized edition of Sports Daily you’ll get. From here on out, the every-weekday emails will consist of carefully curated links for your reading pleasure.

But you’re not getting rid of me that easily. Come next Wednesday, you’ll start receiving an even cooler weekly newsletter from yours truly. Still Atlanta sports talk, still lots of insight and analysis, still kind of weird — just a little less often. And better. More info later. But go ahead and buckle up.

THEY FINALLY DID IT We love when they (sort of) point to the headline. After a few immensely tedious years of debate, SEC football is officially moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. As prescribed, that will involve each team playing six rotating opponents and three annual rivalry games every season. Plus at least one non-cupcake from the ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12 or … Notre Dame. “The SEC has established itself as the leader in delivering the most compelling football schedule in college athletics,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation.” Blah, blah, blah. Fabulous. Happy for you.

🤔 Here’s the real question around these parts: Who are Georgia’s permanent rivals? One can assume that the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry (Auburn) won’t disappear after 134 years. The Game Formerly Known As The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Florida) ain’t ending either. After that, things get a little harder to handicap. Tennessee? Lots of juice and hobnail boots here. But it’s “only” been an annual thing since 1992 — and with the Vols figuring to continue their annual Alabama hatefest, they probably wouldn’t mind not playing the Bulldogs every year too.

Lots of juice and hobnail boots here. But it’s “only” been an annual thing since 1992 — and with the Vols figuring to continue their annual Alabama hatefest, they probably wouldn’t mind playing the Bulldogs every year too. South Carolina? The Carolina folks see Georgia as their biggest SEC rival, which I will refrain from joking about out of respect for AJC editor-in-chief and proud Gamecock Leroy Chapman. But every UGA fan has fond memories of early September games in Columbia’s 4,000% humidity, right?

The Carolina folks see Georgia as their biggest SEC rival, which I will refrain from joking about out of respect for AJC editor-in-chief and proud Gamecock Leroy Chapman. But every UGA fan has fond memories of early September games in Columbia’s 4,000% humidity, right? Alabama? LOL. No. Only kinda sorta a rivalry to begin with, and that mostly left with Nick Saban.

LOL. No. Only kinda sorta a rivalry to begin with, and that mostly left with Nick Saban. Missouri? An SEC East opponent for a few short years. A couple close games. Let’s not be silly.

An SEC East opponent for a few short years. A couple close games. Let’s not be silly. Kentucky? Vanderbilt? Not particularly exciting. But hey, someone’s got to. It’s a lot to work out in a 16-team league, and not everybody’s gonna be happy. But I’d say the smart money’s on South Carolina … or one of those last two.

Disagree? Shoot me an email with your own thoughts and we’ll chat. 📺 Semi-related: No. 17 Kansas State and No. 22 Iowa State kick off college football’s otherwise uninspiring “Week 0″ slate on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Watch at noon on ESPN. IT’LL ALL BE OK Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary in happier times (July). At least that’s what I keep telling myself. But an old familiar Falcons feeling is creeping in. Preseason optimism … swiftly upended.

While we don’t know the specifics yet, right tackle Kaleb McGary — the man tasked with protecting lefty quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side — is hurt. He’s going to miss some time, and the lack of concrete updates since he was carted off the practice field with a leg injury Wednesday suggests it’ll be more than a little. 😬 A thought from beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter: “Pretty sure the Falcons have the results of McGary‘s MRI, but they are waiting until the presser after the game on Friday to let coach Raheem Morris address the injury.” Again, not a great sign. And with preferred backup tackle Storm Norton out as well, we’re likely looking at Elijah Wilkinson playing one of the most important positions on the field. More on him — and four other things to watch during the Falcons’ exhibition finale — here. Don’t miss D. Led’s roster breakdown either. And try not to panic.

🏈 Tonight’s game: Atlanta’s third and final exhibition game kicks off at 8 p.m. from Dallas. Watch on Fox 5. SPEAKING OF INJURIES … Braves third baseman Austin Riley ended up under the knife Thursday. He’ll miss what’s left of the season recovering from the surgery to repair his core injury, but should be A-OK in plenty of time for spring training. Which is a convenient way to segue into suggesting you read Gabe Burns’ latest look at the Bravos’ offseason needs. ⚾ On deck: The Mets come in for a three-game set. Tonight’s series opener — which also serves as a celebration of Atlanta’s 1995 World Series team — starts at 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV. THE BIG NUMBER: 23 Dream guard Rhyne Howard (center) celebrates with teammates during a recent game.

Are you paying attention to Atlanta’s best professional sports team? The Dream and dark horse MVP candidate Allisha Gray beat the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in College Park last night. A notable performance for a lot of reasons. Here are two: The win marked the Dream’s 23rd of the season, tying a franchise record set in 2018. And they still have eight games left.

Atlanta now accounts for two of the Lynx’s seven losses this season. Like I said … the city’s best professional sports team. 🏀 Up next: The New York Liberty come to town for a Saturday matinee on national TV. Tipoff’s at 2 p.m. on CBS.

SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE We could talk about a lot of different high school football things today: The week’s 10 best matchups. A coach squaring off against the football program he helped bring to life. A powerhouse in the North Georgia mountains. My heart, though, lies with Cross Keys and Riverside Prep. Why? Because they’re playing each other tonight, which means one of them has to win — for the first time in years. Both Cross Keys (DeKalb County) and Riverside (Gainesville) are sitting on 35-game losing streaks.

Cross Keys hasn’t won since 2020 (and has only one win since 2016). Riverside is winless since 2021. As preps guru Todd Holcomb points out, those ignominious streaks are among the longest in the state. A third team sits at 35 straight, another has 36 and the … winner has taken 45 straight Ls.

I’m gonna make you click the link for more specifics, but know that we’re rooting for them all. ▶️ Keep tabs on the rest of the action with AJC Varsity’s live blog. PHOTO OF THE DAY Grrrr. Russell Henley finished Thursday’s first round of the Tour Championship at 9-under, good enough to tie a scoring record and carry a two-stroke lead into Friday. Not that you’d know it from his facial expression after making a birdie on 17. Maybe the Georgia native and former Bulldog is workshopping an Uga impression? (More photos here.)