Sports Dream holds on to take down league’s best, 75-73 Allisha Gray scores 27 points as Dream beat Lynx for second time this season. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, who scored 27 points in Thursday's win over the Minnesota Lynx, shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 33 minutes ago link copied

Rhyne Howard had connected on just one 3-pointer all night. But with the game on the line, the three-time All-Star didn’t hesitate. With under a minute remaining and the Dream clinging to a two-point lead, Naz Hillmon chased down her own rebound and kicked the ball back out to Howard on the left wing. Howard rose with confidence, knocked down the shot and raised her arms to the Gateway Center Arena crowd, igniting a roar as the Dream went up 73-68.

The Lynx clawed back within striking distance in the final seconds, but Allisha Gray and the Dream had the final word. Gray, who poured in a game-high 27 points, capped her night with a late steal to secure a 75-73 victory over the league-leading Lynx on Thursday. The win tied the Dream (23-13) with the most wins in franchise history, matching the 2018 squad that reached the WNBA Finals. Trailing by six in the fourth quarter, the Dream turned to Gray to spark their surge. The three-time All-Star delivered, scoring seven of the Dream’s nine unanswered points, including back-to-back 3s that flipped the score to 63-60. Howard added two free throws to extend the cushion and the Dream held Minnesota without a field goal for nearly seven minutes. But the Lynx weren’t finished, as Courtney Williams scored in transition before Bridget Carleton buried a 3-pointer, trimming the gap to 68-67.

Howard’s late triple gave Atlanta breathing room, though Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard answered to keep Minnesota within two. Gray’s steal in the closing seconds finally put the game to bed along with a celebratory water bath from her teammates.