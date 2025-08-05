Atlanta Falcons 5 things to watch when Falcons play the Cowboys on Friday The game matters to reserves trying to make the 53-man roster. Falcons running back Nathan Carter celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Falcons will play the Cowboys on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the idea to mitigate injuries, the Falcons are sticking to their plan not to play the starters in the exhibition season. The next pass quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws in a game will come when the Falcons open the season against Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In their final exhibition game, the Falcons will send out Easton Stick to face Joe Milton and the Dallas Cowboys at 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Explore Falcons release official depth chart for Cowboys’ game While the starters will not play, this remains an important game for the reserves. “This is the ‘make-the-roster game,’” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “This is where those guys solidify themselves on a 53-man roster or that practice squad.”

The Falcons signed former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci to back up Stick after Emory Jones entered the concussion protocol and was released. Jones cleared waivers and reverted to the Falcons’ injured reserve list.

Here are five things to watch in the game: Offensive tackles With Kaleb McGary (lower left leg) and Storm Norton (ankle) expected to miss time, the team’s depth at the tackle position will get tested. Elijah Wilkinson, 30, moved to right tackle after McGary went down in practice Wednesday. Wilkinson, who is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, has played in 79 NFL games and made 45 starts. He started nine games at left guard for the Falcons in 2022. He also has played with the Broncos, Bears and Cardinals after playing in college at Massachusetts. Explore Falcons secondary is starting to take shape Rookie Jack Nelson, who was drafted in the seventh round out of Wisconsin, has started both of the exhibition games.

Nelson played all 38 of the offensive snaps against the Lions and 47 of 67 (70%) of the offensive snaps against the Titans on Friday. The Falcons also have Brandon Parker and Jordan Williams as offensive tackles on their 90-man training-camp roster. Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, shown here at training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, went down with an injury on the practice field Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Parker played 36 snaps (95%) against the Lions and 20 (30%) against the Titans. Williams didn’t play against the Lions and played 20 snaps (30%) against the Titans. The Falcons like their depth, but will closely watch the waiver wire with the cut-down day looming. Teams must trim down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Kicking competition Morris was leaning toward going with Lenny Krieg in the final game. Younghoe Koo made two field goals against the Titans. “We’ll probably kick Lenny out there and do some things of that nature,” Morris said. “Those guys have done a nice job. … Lenny will go out and get some kicks for us and be ready to deal.” Explore Kicking competition not over, but Younghoe Koo is the presumptive winner Cornerback action C.J. Henderson was the ninth player taken in the 2020 NFL draft, by the Jaguars. He’s trying to save his career with the Falcons, his fourth team. He’ll get some action against the Cowboys. “I expect to play a good amount,” Henderson said. “Whatever that is. If it’s a whole game or a half.”

Explore Five intriguing Falcons prop bets for the 2025 season He signed Thursday and dressed for the game against the Titans, but did not play. He’s had two practices and at least one walk-through to get ready. “A lot of the defenses overlap, so it’s been a little easier for me,” Henderson said. The Falcons know how important cornerbacks are. “I don’t want to jump the gun on the guy, but you’re talking about a former first-round pick (who) has elite movement, that is intelligent enough to go out there, pick up a system in one day and be able to go execute reps,” Morris said. “He seems to be formulating his relationships with his coaches, with the players around him, so it was fun to go watch him on the grass and be able to move around.” Rookie pass rushers First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will not play against the Cowboys.