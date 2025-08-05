5 things to watch when Falcons play the Cowboys on Friday
The game matters to reserves trying to make the 53-man roster.
Falcons running back Nathan Carter celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Falcons will play the Cowboys on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
While the starters will not play, this remains an important game for the reserves.
“This is the ‘make-the-roster game,’” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “This is where those guys solidify themselves on a 53-man roster or that practice squad.”
The Falcons signed former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci to back up Stick after Emory Jones entered the concussion protocol and was released. Jones cleared waivers and reverted to the Falcons’ injured reserve list.
Here are five things to watch in the game:
Offensive tackles
With Kaleb McGary (lower left leg) and Storm Norton (ankle) expected to miss time, the team’s depth at the tackle position will get tested.
Wilkinson, who is 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, has played in 79 NFL games and made 45 starts. He started nine games at left guard for the Falcons in 2022. He also has played with the Broncos, Bears and Cardinals after playing in college at Massachusetts.
He signed Thursday and dressed for the game against the Titans, but did not play. He’s had two practices and at least one walk-through to get ready.
“A lot of the defenses overlap, so it’s been a little easier for me,” Henderson said.
The Falcons know how important cornerbacks are.
“I don’t want to jump the gun on the guy, but you’re talking about a former first-round pick (who) has elite movement, that is intelligent enough to go out there, pick up a system in one day and be able to go execute reps,” Morris said. “He seems to be formulating his relationships with his coaches, with the players around him, so it was fun to go watch him on the grass and be able to move around.”
Rookie pass rushers
First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. will not play against the Cowboys.
“James Pearce is done for the (exhibition games) as well,” Morris said. “He gave us a significant amount of snaps. I’m really pleased with what he’s been able to do in the (exhibition games). So, you won’t see him.”
Stick will get most of the action, but DiNucci will want to play against his old team.
DiNucci, who played at Pittsburgh and James Madison, has bounced around the NFL after he was drafted in the seventh round (231st overall) by the Cowboys in 2020. He has played in three NFL games and made one start.
DiNucci, who’s 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, also has spent time with the Broncos, Bills and Saints.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
