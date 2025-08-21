AJC Varsity

Georgia HS football updates: Highlights, notable moments from Week 2

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.
Week 1 of the Georgia high school football season is in the books, and Week 2 starts Thursday with six games scheduled. (Jason Getz/AJC 2021)
By
1 hour ago

We’re back covering another week of must-see high school football action across the state.

Week 1 saw several high-profile battles between nationally ranked teams in Georgia. We have several new interesting games this week as more of the state’s top programs will face off Friday night.

Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from all games in Week 2.

To submit entries — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — for consideration, tag @theleoreport on X.

To see live scores for all games, go to ajc.com/sports/varsity/football/scores.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

