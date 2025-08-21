Georgia HS football updates: Highlights, notable moments from Week 2

Week 1 of the Georgia high school football season is in the books, and Week 2 starts Thursday with six games scheduled. (Jason Getz/AJC 2021)

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.

Week 1 saw several high-profile battles between nationally ranked teams in Georgia. We have several new interesting games this week as more of the state’s top programs will face off Friday night.

We’re back covering another week of must-see high school football action across the state.

Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from all games in Week 2.

To submit entries — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — for consideration, tag @theleoreport on X.

To see live scores for all games, go to ajc.com/sports/varsity/football/scores.