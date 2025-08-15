AJC Varsity Rare four-peat title, reclassification among top 2025 stories to watch With about 175 game kicking off Friday across Georgia, here’s what you need to know. Bowdon, the reigning Class A Division II champion, can become the fourth school in GHSA history to win four consecutive championships. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The 2025 football season is underway, and it reaches full throttle Friday with about 175 games. Here are 10 of the storylines high school football fans will be following this season. Four-peat isn’t a word, but it’s a thing Bowdon, the reigning Class A Division II champion, can become the fourth school in GHSA history to win four consecutive championships. Those that have done it are West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). Bowdon is ranked No. 1 in every poll in the GHSF Daily composite rankings.

There’s something about Buford No Georgia team is more watched than Buford, and the numbers will multiply this season with the city of Buford’s opening of a 10,000-seat, $62 million stadium. In the first game there — televised on ESPN2 — Buford defeated Milton 20-13 Thursday. Buford has won 13 state titles this century but none in the highest class, which the Wolves joined in 2022. The team has nine seniors committed to Power 4 conferences. Buford began the season ranked No. 2, behind defending Class 6A champion Grayson. The Richt era and others of that ilk The most newsworthy offseason coaching change took place when Prince Avenue Christian bid farewell to Greg Vandagriff and promoted Jon Richt, the offensive coordinator. Richt is the son of former Georgia coach Mark Richt, so that alone makes it intriguing, but Vandagriff’s legacy was immense with his 107-16 record and three state titles. It happened far more than usual this offseason that winning programs initiated a coaching change. Also fascinating to watch will be Appling County with Robby Pruitt, Commerce with Lenny Gregory, Cedartown with Tommy Atha, Jones County with Justin Montgomery and Dutchtown with Kevon Glynn. Year of the Tigers The loudest buzz about a team that’s not historically buzzing is coming from Douglas County, the preseason No. 3 team in Class 6A. The Tigers haven’t won a state title since 1964. They have three of the top 20 Georgia seniors on the 247Sports Composite (WR Aaron Gregory, WR Devin Carter and DL Jordan Carter) and three of the top 30 juniors (OL Joshua Sam-Epelle, DB Adryan Cole and DB Kennedy Green). And they have a quarterback, Michael Johnson, committed to Utah. Douglas County coach Johnny T. White said in Friday’s Four Questions that he’s prepared to enjoy it, come what may. “Most teams would love to have the pressure and notoriety of the games we play,” he said.

What QB will emerge? Unlike last season, when Carrollton’s Julian Lewis, Milton’s Luke Nickel and Houston County’s A.J. Hill were AJC Super 11 picks chasing state and local records, Georgia doesn’t have an established, bona fide superstar at quarterback entering this season. Things almost certainly will look much different by December. Some candidates for greatness include Grayson’s Travis Burgess, North Cobb’s Teddy Jarrard, Gainesville’s Kharim Hughley, Lowndes’ Jayce Johnson, Milton’s Derrick Baker, Cass’ Brodie McWhorter, Hughes’ Darnell Kelly, Douglas County’s Michael Johnson, Benedictine’s Stephen Cannon, Carrollton’s Mason Holtzclaw and North Oconee’s Harrison Faulker.