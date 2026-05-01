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Athens is getting a pro indoor football team, co-owned by UGA great

Community members can provide input on the team’s name at a kickoff event later this month.
Former UGA football All-American David Pollack (right), who played for the Bulldogs from 2001-2004, will co-own the first Indoor Football League team in Georgia. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC 2004)
Former UGA football All-American David Pollack (right), who played for the Bulldogs from 2001-2004, will co-own the first Indoor Football League team in Georgia. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC 2004)
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1 hour ago

Athens is adding another offering for local sports fans.

The Classic Center and Akins Ford Arena announced this week that former Georgia football All-American David Pollack, along with Super Bowl champion Jerome Bettis and former Atlanta Brave Brian Jordan, will co-own the first Indoor Football League team in Georgia.

The Athens-based team will begin play in March 2027, according to the release.

“Athens is one of the great football communities in America, and it deserves more than just a season — it deserves a year-round connection to the game,” Bettis said in the release. “We’re building something that’s not just about wins and losses, but about pride, energy, and giving this city a team it can truly call its own.”

The team’s official kickoff event will be Thursday, May 21, and community members will be able to give input on the team’s name.

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

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