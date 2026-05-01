Athens is getting a pro indoor football team, co-owned by UGA great

Former UGA football All-American David Pollack (right), who played for the Bulldogs from 2001-2004, will co-own the first Indoor Football League team in Georgia. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC 2004)

Community members can provide input on the team’s name at a kickoff event later this month.

Community members can provide input on the team’s name at a kickoff event later this month.

The Classic Center and Akins Ford Arena announced this week that former Georgia football All-American David Pollack , along with Super Bowl champion Jerome Bettis and former Atlanta Brave Brian Jordan, will co-own the first Indoor Football League team in Georgia.

The Athens-based team will begin play in March 2027, according to the release.

“Athens is one of the great football communities in America, and it deserves more than just a season — it deserves a year-round connection to the game,” Bettis said in the release. “We’re building something that’s not just about wins and losses, but about pride, energy, and giving this city a team it can truly call its own.”

The team’s official kickoff event will be Thursday, May 21, and community members will be able to give input on the team’s name.