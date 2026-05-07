Georgia football calls off another marquee nonconference home-and-home series

With the SEC moving to a schedule with nine conference games for football, some marquee nonconference games are at risk of getting cut.
The latest example comes with Florida State, as Georgia and the Seminoles have mutually called off their home-and-home series, Florida State announced Thursday.
Florida State’s official announcement said the schools are working toward a possible neutral-site game.
“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU athletic director Michael Alford said in the school’s statement. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”
Georgia has not yet publicly commented on the change.
Georgia had been set to visit Florida State in 2027 before hosting the Seminoles in 2028.
Georgia previously called off series with ACC foes Louisville and NC State.
Georgia and Florida State last met in the 2023 Orange Bowl, a game the Bulldogs won 63-3. Georgia and Florida State last played a home-and-home series in 1963 and 1964.
Georgia still has future nonconference games scheduled against Ohio State and Clemson, in addition to its annual game against Georgia Tech. The games against Ohio State are still set for 2030 and 2031. The games against Clemson are set for 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.
For the 2026 season, Georgia’s nonconference games come against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. All three will be played in Sanford Stadium.