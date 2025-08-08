AJC Varsity Former Georgia, NFL star returns to alma mater to ‘help kids and my community’ Jarvis Jones is in his first year as coach of Carver High School in Columbus. Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA Former Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones watches the Bulldogs warm up before playing their annual G-Day spring scrimmage at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Courtesy of Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Today’s F our Questions interviewee is Columbus’ Carver High School coach Jarvis Jones, whose team is the reigning Class 2A champion. Jones, a former Georgia All-American and NFL player, became Carver’s coach in late May after former coach Pierre Coffey resigned to become the principal at Stewart County High. After his final NFL season in 2017, Jones returned to the University of Georgia to finish his degree and joined Georgia’s football staff as assistant linebackers coach. He has worked the past few years as Georgia’s player connection coordinator. In 2007, as a high school junior, Jones was the leading tackler on Carver’s Class 3A championship team under Dell McGee, who is now Georgia State’s head coach. That was Carver’s first state title in football. 1. This is your first job coaching high school football. What made you decide this was an opportunity you wanted to take?

“It’s an opportunity to come back home and help kids and my community and to coach at my alma mater where my foundation came from. I’ve always wanted to do that. I was close friends with the principal [Chris Lindsey]. The assistant principal [Latavius Watts] is one of my best friends. We won a state title together in 2007. I’ve always stayed in contact with people at the school and helped wherever I could. The principal called me and said Pierre is taking the Stewart County job and said they needed a head coach and asked what I thought, and it went from there. After talking with my mentors about it, Coach McGee and a couple of others, they said it was a good opportunity, that I’m still around football and I’m young. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.” Note: Lindsey was Carver’s principal during Jones’ high school days and retired in June after serving 20 years. The new principal is Lacoya Day. Watts was a starting safety on Carver’s 2007 state championship team, then played at Morehouse, where he got his degree. 2. What’s it been like so far? What’s been the hardest adjustment? “The experience has been awesome. The kids are buying into what I’ve tried to give them, and we’ve had 100% participation. I’m enjoying every bit of it. A lot of the kids I’m coaching, I graduated with their parents. It brings back a lot of old memories from when I walked these halls. The hardest thing is just managing time. You don’t have a lot of time to do things, especially for me, coming from a college atmosphere. You just don’t have the time to do everything you see that you envision. That’s been the most challenging thing, being detailed, trying to use your time in an appropriate way. That and managing my kids, making sure they’re getting things they need to get done on and off the field.”

3. What do you remember most about the 2007 season?