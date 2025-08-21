Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: The QB exhibition debate, in context Plus: Big plans for Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

“To be, or not to be, that is the question.” — William Shakespeare, “Hamlet”

TO PLAY OR NOT TO PLAY? Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. before last week's exhibition game against the Titans. To not play the quarterback in the exhibition season is a pretty unorthodox move. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, only 10 have not played their projected starter through two exhibition games. The Falcons are in that group, along with the Steelers (Aaron Rodgers), Browns (Joe Flacco), Ravens (Lamar Jackson), Lions (Jared Goff), Bills (Josh Allen), Cowboys (Dak Prescott), Eagles (Jalen Hurts), Rams (Matthew Stafford) and Buccaneers (Baker Mayfield). Rodgers (41) and Flacco (40) are senior citizens, so being held back makes sense. Two others may not have played because of injuries. Stafford (37) has a stubborn back, and Mayfield (30) has a bruised hand.

Jackson hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2021.

Of the six quarterbacks drafted in the 2024 draft, only Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is not set to play this exhibition season. Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), Drake Maye (Patriots), J.J. McCarthy (Vikings) and Bo Nix (Broncos) all have played in an exhibition game. Kaleb McGary carted off practice field

Ex-QB Feleipe Franks making tight end work The Falcons used a similar plan last season with Kirk Cousins, but he was in the injured-veteran class, as he was coming off an Achilles surgery. The offense sputtered in the opener against Pittsburgh, botching a shotgun snap that hit the man in motion. The Falcons were on the ropes in Philly in Week 2, too. If Saquon Barkley catches the swing pass, the Falcons would have been 0-2. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson insisted that he’s comfortable with this approach. Head coach Raheem Morris has made it clear he wants to mitigate injuries by not exposing players to exhibition-game danger.

“I think when you look around the league, it seems like it’s pretty split, 50-50, in terms of guys that they — the teams that want to play their guys versus not,” Robinson said. (Well, 10 divided by 32 is 31.25% on my iPhone calculator. If you take out the two old guys and the two injured guys, it’s six divided by 32, which is 18.75%.) Penix, with all of three starts, should have played at least a couple of series. The group of veterans who have played include Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert and Geno Smith. The rest of the teams, like the Colts and Saints, had to play their quarterbacks in competitions. Take them out, and you’re down to 12.5%. “That’s obviously the decision that we’ve made here to let those guys just get all their work in practice,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the team’s pass rushers do “a great job of simulating what it should feel like.” But the Atlanta defense is not the Steel Curtain just yet. The Falcons ranked 31st in pass rush last season and have a reconstructed front. “Obviously, we’re not hitting a quarterback, but you feel the bodies around you,” Robinson said. We’ll know if this was a grand idea after the Falcons open the season with four of their first five games against 2024 playoff teams. Liking the newsletter? Tell your friends to join the party.

MAILBAG TIME Rapid-fire roster talk with reader Mike Toomer, who fired off a series of questions. 1️⃣ What is the depth at the defensive line position? Ledbetter: Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham and LaCale London are quality backups behind David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus, who’s had a strong training camp. 2️⃣ How are the Falcons at defensive back and safety? Ledbetter: Check on the story on the secondary. Looks like two rookies could be starting.

3️⃣ What’s the weakest position group on the team? Ledbetter: Defensive tackle or inside linebacker. Keep reading for a Troy Andersen update. Send potential Falcons mailbag questions to dledbetter@ajc.com, and you may see them answered next week. POSITIVE REINFORCEMENT We said last week we felt Penix should play. Consider reader Phil Lunney of Roswell on board. “I agree with you,” he wrote. “Penix and the Falcons would do well to start the last (exhibition game Friday at the Cowboys) and play at least the first quarter.

“Then let the rest of the game help determine the rest of the roster.” GETTING THE BALL TO BIJAN Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is ready for an even bigger role. Zac Robinson, the offensive coordinator, discussed how to expand running back Bijan Robinson’s role in the Atlanta offense. “We’ve definitely pushed the boundaries with what ‘B’ can do in terms of lining up in different locations, different things that we’re trying to activate with him,” coach Robinson said. “But that’s been kind of the No. 1 goal since we got back in the offseason.” So defenses (and fans) will have trouble keeping track of RB1.

“There are plays on the script that he’s lining up in a number of different locations and activating him different ways. But he’s done a great job handling it. (Running backs coach Michael) Pitre prepares those guys so well that it’s pretty seamless whenever we get those things going.” 🔗 More coverage: Updated Falcons depth chart T.J. YATES, THE PLAY-CALLER Quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates has way more preseason reps than Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins. Passing-game coordinator T.J. Yates called the Falcons’ plays in the exhibition game against the Titans a week ago. “He did a great job setting everything up, kind of just let him roll with it,” Robinson said. “Biggest thing was, ‘Man, just trust your preparation and go cut it loose.’ It was unfortunate, just the penalties in the first half, kind of felt bad out there, and I felt sick for T.J., as helpless as I felt down there just knowing how difficult that can be in some of those second-and-longs and third-and-longs.”

Yates, Easton Stick and the offense got rolling in the third quarter. “I thought the second half was really positive,” Robinson said. JOIN THE CONVERSATION We want to hear from you. 🔮 Call your shot: Will the Falcons win enough to end their streak of seven consecutive seasons without making the playoffs, or will that drought continue? Go vote in the AJC poll. Last week, y’all voted on how many rushing yards Bijan Robinson will have. About 46% of voters projected him to rush for more than 1,200 yards, with 23% believing that he’ll crack the 1,400-yard mark.

🔮 Fantasy world: So you want to draft some Georgia Bulldogs for your fantasy team? Mike Griffith of DawgNation has your back. 🔮 Place your wagers: Looking for some intriguing Falcons prop bets for the upcoming season? We’ve got you covered. BetMGM also has some action for Friday’s game against Dallas (though, it must be said, betting on NFL exhibition games may be a sign to get help): Falcons +2.5

Over/under total: 36.5

Money line: Falcons +125

ON THE DEFENSIVE SIDE Linebacker Troy Andersen getting helped off the field after injuring his knee in Week 4 of last season. Last time we saw linebacker Troy Andersen, he was making 17 tackles and returning an interception 47 yards for a TD to help beat the Saints in Week 4 of 2024. Then he suffered a major knee injury in the fourth quarter. He’s still fighting his way back and has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list since the start of training camp. “He’s out on the field (with the trainers), doing some really good work,” Morris said. “He’s doing a couple things.”

Asked if a Week 1 return is possible, Morris said, “I don’t want to rule it out. I don’t want to lead you on thinking it could be a Week 1 thing, either.” Andersen suffered the injury Sept. 29. For some reason, the Falcons waited until Dec. 6 to place him on injured reserve. “I feel really good about where he is,” Morris said. Saving C.J. Henderson: Henderson was the ninth player taken overall in the 2020 draft. Things did not work in Jacksonville. He’s now on his third team and trying to make the Falcons. I asked him if he’s had time to reflect on his journey.