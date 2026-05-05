Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from Falcons’ second week of OTAs The starting quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa continues. Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris watches as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (left) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (right) run drills during an OTA workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 23 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Two helmets popped, the offense roared and Falcons running back Tyler Goodson squirmed into the end zone for a practice-ending touchdown that oddly defined parts of the team’s Wednesday session. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, prone to noticeably loud commands of “No collisions,” saw a few helmet-to-helmet hits that took players to the ground, along with a brief back-and-forth verbal exchange between a defensive lineman and his offensive counterpart.

Still, there are no pads, only helmets and a glimmering competitive desire that’s ramping up as the team reached the midway mark of OTAs. The Falcons held their fifth OTA practice — and their second open-to-media session — on Wednesday in Flowery Branch. Here are five things we learned, including an update on the quarterback situation and a few notes on the team’s defense. QB roundtable: Penix still not cleared for 11-on-11, but neither QB overly sharp Stefanski said he’d rotate quarterbacks every day, if not every drill, before the team’s second OTA practice. Tua Tagovailoa led the signal-callers that day. Michael Penix Jr. took the reins in warmups Wednesday — he aligned on the primary side, the one with star receiver Drake London — but Tagovailoa had a more noticeable edge from a snaps perspective for a majority of the session. It’s a bit of a dilemma for the Falcons, who still haven’t cleared Penix for 11-on-11 team sessions but need to capitalize on their offense vs. defense periods during this installation phase of the summer.

No matter, Wednesday again offered little tell of the Falcons’ quarterback for this fall. It’s a wide-open race, with Tagovailoa and Penix both still trying to get their bearings — Tagovailoa to a new city and organization, Penix only six months removed from ACL surgery.

Tagovailoa overthrew receiver Jahan Dotson, and safety DeMarcco Hellams intercepted the pass during 7-on-7s. He nearly threw another interception later in the practice, as linebacker Divine Deablo deflected a pass near the left hash. But Tagovailoa made a few impressive throws, too. While rolling right, he threw a tight-window bullet to Olamide Zaccheaus, and he delivered a similar strike later in the session. Tagovailoa threw a touchdown to Drake London in the back of the end zone on a well-covered route, and he also nearly hit the day’s biggest play on a downfield seam shot to tight end Josh Simon. Tagovailoa’s pass, perhaps around 35 yards, was marginally underthrown and forced Simon to slow his momentum, but the ball hit Simon’s hands before hitting the grass. Stefanski’s most valued trait among quarterbacks is accuracy, and he feels Tagovailoa has an “innate, God-given ability” with his ball placement. “Working very hard,” Stefanski said of his initial assessment of Tagovailoa. “Veteran. Fits in really well with our guys. Skillset is what you see from his Miami days to now. Very accurate. But fits in really well.”

Penix had a fine day — his arm talent is impressive, and he was accurate on intermediate throws, but his general ball placement remains sporadic at times. He nearly tossed an interception, too, but ultimately escaped turnover-free. The Falcons are emphasizing health and recovery for Penix, who’s making good strides. “He’s doing great,” Stefanski said. “He’s doing outstanding. He continues to stack days. I don’t think it would be fair to put a percentage on it. He’s not 100%, but he’s exactly where he needs to be, and I’m very impressed with how he’s working.” Falcons’ defense schematically the same The Falcons have a fascinating leadership scenario, with Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan comprising a new regime — while returners dominate the coaching staff. Defensively, the Falcons only lost two assistants in outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg. The rest of their staff, including coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, returned.

Thus, so has the scheme. “Without giving too much away,” cornerback Mike Hughes said, “we’re pretty much running the same stuff we did last year.” There are, of course, a “couple tweaks,” Hughes said. And the Falcons have added a few curveballs into Ulbrich’s proverbial arsenal. Personnel changes aside, the Falcons’ defense, which posted a franchise-record 57 sacks and took significant steps under Ulbrich, will look mighty similar this fall. Front seven rotations The Falcons have 13 defensive linemen and five edge rushers on their 90-man roster, and not much of a clue for how it’ll shake out come August cuts.

There are snaps available. Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Ruke Orhorhoro, each of whom played in all 17 games and combined to make 25 starts last year, are gone. And at a position with new faces abundant, the Falcons are giving plenty of opportunities. Jalon Walker, Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari held down outside linebacker responsibilities, with Walker the projected starter and Ebukam and Ojulari occupying rotational roles. Ebukam and Walker had packages together, too, while Zach Harrison and Cameron Thomas rotated as base defensive ends. On the defensive interior, the Falcons leaned on Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith and LaCale London, while Chris Williams and Ross Blacklock saw snaps, too. The Falcons appear to have an early favorite for the starting spot next to Divine Deablo at linebacker, too. Christian Harris continues to get extensive action alongside Deablo in team sessions while the team seeks a replacement for Kaden Elliss, who left in free agency in the spring. Falcons inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud acknowledged replacing Elliss, who wore several different hats on the team’s defense, requires more than a plug-and-play solution.

“You don’t just go and replace Kaden because he did so many things for us,” Ruud said. “It’s going to be more than one guy replacing that body. What you do is find what (a) guy’s skill set is made for, and you try to put them in position to be successful.” Injury updates: Daniels makes incremental stride, status quo elsewhere Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, watched the team’s open OTA practice May 20 from the sideline with a boot on his right foot. Stefanski offered a positive update Wednesday. “Not going to get into all the specifics, but he’s good to go,” Stefanski said. “He’s out of the boot.” Daniels did not, however, participate in the practice. Wearing shorts, a long-sleeved gray shirt and a ball cap, the Oklahoma product watched from the side while linebackers went through individual drills. Elsewhere, there are no substantial developments for defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., who’s recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last November, and linebacker Troy Andersen, who’s battled a nagging knee injury.

Stefanski said neither Andersen nor Bowman will practice this week. The Falcons will “work through” when, exactly, Andersen can return — he’s present for OTAs, but working off to the side — but the team has been impressed by how he’s worked. Bowman earned similar praise, and Stefanski said he’s “doing a terrific job in his rehab up to this point.” “Billy is right there,” Stefanski said, “making sure that even though he’s maybe not getting a full speed rep, he’s right in the thick of it, making sure he’s not missing out on any mental reps.” The Falcons practiced without safety Xavier Watts, who was present but not actively involved in drills. A majority of their starters on both sides of the ball participated in individual and team drills. Pearce case gets update, but Falcons remain quiet James Pearce Jr.’s attorney, Yale Sanford, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that Pearce accepted an offer from the Miami-Dade (Florida) County to enter a state-issued intervention program.