Falcons release official depth chart for Cowboys’ game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not disagree with the notion that defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has been the most improved player in training camp.
“Good observation,” Morris said.
Dorlus played in only two games last season as a rookie.
“I brought him up in a meeting the other day, and some of the things he’s doing has looked really well,” Morris said. “I started to see a little bit last year in practice, when he was giving us a look on the other side. I had high hopes for him. He’s done a lot of really good things going through this camp.”
Dorlus is listed as the second-string tackle behind Ruke Orhorhoro on the depth chart. (Grady Jarrett’s old spot.)
“I look forward to watching his role clean up and defined as we go,” Morris said. “He’s done a nice job.”
Here’s the Falcons official depth chart they released on Tuesday before facing Dallas on Friday:
OFFENSE
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Ben DiNucci
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin
WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V, Chris Blair, Quincy Skinner Jr.
WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, Jesse Matthews
TE: Kyle Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Joshua Simon
TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic
LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton, Jordan Williams
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson, Matthew Cindric
C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn, Joshua Gray, Jake Hanson
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Brandon Parker
RT: Kaleb McGary, Brandon Parker, Jack Nelson
DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)
EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem, Ronnie Perkins
DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, Simeon Barrow Jr.
DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, LaCale London
EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker, Bralen Trice
ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Nick Kubitz
ILB: Divine Deablo, Caleb Johnson, DeAngelo Malone
LCB: A.J. Terrell, Lamar Jackson, Cobee Bryant, Dontae Manning
RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Keith Taylor, C.J. Henderson
NCB: Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr., Mike Ford Jr.
SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Henry Black, Ronnie Harrison
FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Thompson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes, Natrone Brooks, Elijah Dotson, Dee Alford, Nathan Carter, Jesse Matthews
PR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Dylan Drummond, Natrone Brooks, Elijah Dotson, Jesse Matthews