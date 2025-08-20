Falcons release official depth chart for Cowboys’ game

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) reacts during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over the Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Brandon Dorlus has been one of the stars of training camp.

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not disagree with the notion that defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has been the most improved player in training camp.

Dorlus played in only two games last season as a rookie.

“I brought him up in a meeting the other day, and some of the things he’s doing has looked really well,” Morris said. “I started to see a little bit last year in practice, when he was giving us a look on the other side. I had high hopes for him. He’s done a lot of really good things going through this camp.”

Dorlus is listed as the second-string tackle behind Ruke Orhorhoro on the depth chart. (Grady Jarrett’s old spot.)

“I look forward to watching his role clean up and defined as we go,” Morris said. “He’s done a nice job.”