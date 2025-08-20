Falcons release official depth chart for Cowboys’ game

Falcons Logo
Brandon Dorlus has been one of the stars of training camp.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) reacts during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over the Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons coach Raheem Morris did not disagree with the notion that defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has been the most improved player in training camp.

“Good observation,” Morris said.

Dorlus played in only two games last season as a rookie.

“I brought him up in a meeting the other day, and some of the things he’s doing has looked really well,” Morris said. “I started to see a little bit last year in practice, when he was giving us a look on the other side. I had high hopes for him. He’s done a lot of really good things going through this camp.”

Dorlus is listed as the second-string tackle behind Ruke Orhorhoro on the depth chart. (Grady Jarrett’s old spot.)

“I look forward to watching his role clean up and defined as we go,” Morris said. “He’s done a nice job.”

Here’s the Falcons official depth chart they released on Tuesday before facing Dallas on Friday:

OFFENSE

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick, Ben DiNucci

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Nathan Carter, Elijah Dotson, Jashaun Corbin

WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, David Sills V, Chris Blair, Quincy Skinner Jr.

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jamal Agnew, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, Jesse Matthews

TE: Kyle Pitts, Feleipe Franks, Joshua Simon

TE: Charlie Woerner, Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic

LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton, Jordan Williams

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Elijah Wilkinson, Matthew Cindric

C: Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn, Joshua Gray, Jake Hanson

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Brandon Parker

RT: Kaleb McGary, Brandon Parker, Jack Nelson

DEFENSE (4-2-5 Nickel)

EDGE: Leonard Floyd, James Pearce Jr., Khalid Kareem, Ronnie Perkins

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, Morgan Fox, Kentavius Street, Simeon Barrow Jr.

DT: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, LaCale London

EDGE: Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker, Bralen Trice

ILB: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Josh Woods, Nick Kubitz

ILB: Divine Deablo, Caleb Johnson, DeAngelo Malone

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Lamar Jackson, Cobee Bryant, Dontae Manning

RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Keith Taylor, C.J. Henderson

NCB: Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr., Mike Ford Jr.

SS: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts, Henry Black, Ronnie Harrison

FS: Jessie Bates III, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Younghoe Koo, Lenny Krieg

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes, Natrone Brooks, Elijah Dotson, Dee Alford, Nathan Carter, Jesse Matthews

PR: Jamal Agnew, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Dylan Drummond, Natrone Brooks, Elijah Dotson, Jesse Matthews

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

