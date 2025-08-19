Atlanta Falcons Falcons secondary is starting to take shape Rookies Xavier Watts, Billy Bowman Jr. coming on strong. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) pulls the jersey of Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike during the teams’ joint practice on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Flowery Branch. The Falcons will open the season with a big NFC South game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ secondary is starting to take shape. “It’s all good, we’re on the back of the (exhibition games),” Falcons starting right cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “All of what we did through OTAs and camp is all good right now.”

The Falcons will close the exhibition games when they face the Cowboys at 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Explore Falcons juggle quarterbacks in time for final exhibition game Friday Terrell and the rest of secondary is not expected to play against the Cowboys. The Falcons appear set to open the season with rookie Xavier Watts starting next to Jessie Bates at safety. Also, rookie Billy Bowman Jr. is making a late-training camp push to unseat incumbent nickel back Dee Alford. Right corner Mike Hughes appears set opposite Terrell.

“We are just preparing ourselves,” Terrell said. “Having that mental, physical and emotional intelligence to come out here and understand that our game reps are limited, little to none.”

The Falcons are fine with getting most of their work in practice, as they had a closed jog-through Tuesday. Explore Falcons’ Raheem Morris sounds off on penalties, personnel loss after game with Titans “Just coming out here and just knowing that we have to attack each day as if we are playing a game, or try to simulate it as much as possible,” Terrell said. The Falcons will open the season with a big NFC South game against Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “You can believe it’s definitely highlighted on everyone’s schedule,” Terrell said. “You are definitely doing the countdown. Once the season gets rolling, you know how it goes.” Watts, who was taken in the third round of the draft out of Notre Dame, played 33 defensive snaps (52%) of the exhibition game Friday against the Titans. He made two tackles.

Falcons safety Xavier Watts speaks to the media after a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Flowery Branch. Watts played 33 defensive snaps of the exhibition game Friday against the Titans. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Watts has enjoyed his first NFL training camp. “It’s just awesome,” Watts said. “It really requires your best every day. Every day that I step into this building, I’m competing, now just against my teammates, but against myself as well. The challenge is on me to study harder, make my body feel better. It just requires a lot and I’m enjoying it.” Watts was the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner in 2023, which is awarded to the nation’s top defensive player. Watts finished his storied Notre Dame career tied for third all-time at the school with 13 career interceptions. Explore Kicking competition not over, but Younghoe Koo is the presumptive winner However, adapting to the NFL has been a challenge.

“My mental (approach) has been challenged a lot,” Watts said. “It’s been a grind. You come from college, you’re the guy, you’re the man. You come in here and then you step on the field with the best safety in the NFL.” Jessie Bates III has been accommodating. “It’s a jump, but it’s been awesome having Jessie, who is such a good teammate and a leader,” Watts said, who got the flow of what a game was like while playing so much against the Titans. But, the Falcons do most of their heavy lifting in practice. “Our offense has been challenging us a lot,” Watts said. “We are getting some looks that we might not ever see in the regular season. So, I mean it’s been good to get those adjustments out of the way.”

Bates can tell that Watts is getting more comfortable. He’s speaking up more in the meeting room. “I came in and was a little shy,” Watts said. “I didn’t know what to expect. There were a lot of good dudes. They were very welcoming. I’ve been opening up a little bit. I haven’t fully opened up yet, but I’m talking a little bit more.” Explore 5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Titans Bowman, Alford and Mike Ford are the main competitors at nickel back. Clark Phillips III has been slowed by a rib injury. Also, the Falcons signed C.J. Henderson, a first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020. Henderson signed Thursday. He dressed, but didn’t play against the Titans. The Falcons plan to play him against the Cowboys.