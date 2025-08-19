Georgia Bulldogs Want to draft a former Bulldog on your fantasy football team? What to know. There is UGA-raised talent behind Brock Bowers, including a few to keep an eye on outside of the ESPN 300 PPR ranks. While first downs don't net any points on their own in fantasy football, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers scored 262.7 points in PPR formats as a rookie to lead all tight ends. (Heidi Fang/TNS 2024)

ATHENS — Georgia fans know that Brock Bowers is looking to score every time he touches the football He was a popular pick among fantasy football team managers last season, helping some win championships on the former Georgia All-American tight end’s record-breaking rookie season.

Explore 3 Georgia football legends voted all-time AP All-Americans A fair share of former Bulldogs made major contributions on fantasy football teams, most notably Bowers, James Cook (18 touchdowns) and Ladd McConkey (1,149 yards receiving, seven touchdowns). Bowers, who led all NFL tight ends with 262.7 points in PPR formats despite playing with three different starting quarterbacks on a 4-13 Las Vegas Raiders team, has already felt the effect of expectations from fantasy football fans. “I’d have, like, a really good week, then the next week I’d score 6 or 7 fantasy points,” Bowers said on a “Bussin with the Boys” podcast this summer. “And so people were like, ‘I traded for him, and now he sucks, what is happening?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t control some stuff that happens.’” While Bowers, whose rookie production may have surprised some, will likely be a hot pick in drafts this year, a few of the Bulldogs’ veteran NFL players could cycle up in more promising offensive roles this season.

Here’s a look at how former Georgia players might fare in fantasy football this season, using ESPN’s Top 300 PPR ranks for background and updates from several league sources.

Brock Bowers, No. 20 PPR rank, TE1 Bowers figures to have a high floor once again, as his league-high tight end fantasy numbers came despite a modest total of five touchdowns. The Las Vegas offense is a bit of a gamble, even with the hiring of proven veteran head coach Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, along with bringing in veteran Geno Smith at quarterback. Verdict: Bowers is a worthy TE1; it’s just a matter of how much you prioritize the position, especially as the position has a handful of other productive players. Ladd McConkey, No. 26 PPR rank, WR13 McConkey finished last season among the top 24 WRs in eight of the final 10 games, including three top-nine finishes highlighted by a 21.4-point finish in what’s often fantasy football’s Super Bowl Sunday in Week 17 of the regular season. McConkey is the top target for L.A. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and that is not expected to change, even with the team reuniting with veteran Keenan Allen.

Explore Bowl projections forecast return to College Football Playoff for Georgia McConkey is more likely to be affected by the Chargers’ ability to replace Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, who suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury weeks after he became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a $114 million contract extension. Verdict: McConkey is going to get his touches and make plays happen, living up to his ranking even with defenses more dialed in to his abilities and likely bracketing him more often in coverage. James Cook, No. 33 PPR rank, RB13 Cook’s touchdown production last season (18) for the high-scoring Bills was off the charts, tied for second-most in the NFL with Derrick Henry behind only Jahmyr Gibbs. Cook’s PPR rank could be adjusted now that he’s back in the fold full time with a new $48 million contract with the Super Bowl-contending Bills. On the one hand, Buffalo will look to get the most of its investment, perhaps using Cook more often as a three-down back.

But on the other hand, quarterback Josh Allen is not shy about scoring touchdowns himself as a rusher or a passer when red-zone opportunities present themselves. Verdict: Cook finished RB7 last season — even with all of his touchdowns — and would seem inclined to fall closer to 10 touchdowns and rank closer to his current RB13 projection. D’Andre Swift, No. 52 PPR rank, RB21 Swift finished as RB19 last season as Chicago turned to rookie Caleb Williams in a Bears offense that finished 29th in yards per game and 28th in points scored. Those numbers figure to increase with Ben Johnson being hired away from his previous duties as Detroit’s offensive coordinator to take over Chicago’s head coaching duties, along with Williams’ expected maturation as a second-year quarterback and the Bears upgrading their offensive line. Swift is in position to be a major benefactor with his versatility as a pass catcher as well as a runner, and not much competition in the Chicago backfield.

Verdict: Swift has a relatively high floor and has the look of a strong RB2 in any fantasy football lineup, making him more valuable than his projected PPR might suggest. George Pickens, No. 60 PPR rank, WR31 Pickens finished last season as WR35 in a run-heavy Pittsburgh offense that finished 29th in the percentage of pass plays attempted, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields splitting the work. Pickens, ever the competitor, let his frustrations show and was perhaps unfairly targeted as a scapegoat, leading to a trade to Dallas that should set free his fantasy football upside. Pickens, typically projected as a WR3/Flex lineup play, figures to benefit greatly in an offense directed by new head coach and former Dallas offensive coordinator — and onetime UGA offensive coordinator (2015) — Brian Schottenheimer. Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has arguably been at his best when stretching the field vertically, and with four-time 1,000-yard receiver CeeDee Lamb often lining up opposite in the formation, Pickens should have more one-on-one matchups and opportunities to capitalize on what should be elevated QB play.

Verdict: Pickens, with his catch radius, physical play and ability to high-point the ball, will be one of the bigger steals of the fantasy football draft and should be considered among the WR2 options in the league. Matthew Stafford, No. 144 PPR rank, QB20 Stafford’s back injury has received a great deal of preseason attention, as he reportedly received an epidural injection to help him deal with the pain from an aggravated disc while missing a majority of preseason work. It’s not an easy situation for Georgia fans to evaluate, as they have seen the former No. 1 pick soldier through injuries and adversity for 17 seasons. The Rams’ elite receiving room is enticing for any quarterback, as Davante Adams has joined a corps that already features pass-catching magnet Puka Nacua and promising talent Tutu Atwell. Verdict: Stafford’s health must be monitored closely — up to the last minute before your draft — in order to justify a late pick on him for a QB2 role. But more than likely, Stafford will serve owners better as a waiver-wire pickup after he has proven his health and there’s a better read on his situation.

Nick Chubb, 160 PPR rank, RB55 Could Nick Chubb have one more amazing comeback from injury left in him? The opportunity could present with Texans incumbent Joe Mixon dealing with an ankle injury in preseason camp. Chubb ranked in the top 12 of PPR scoring with the Cleveland Browns from 2019-2022, but a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season led him to miss the first six games of 2024. Chubb failed to rush for over 60 yards in a game the second half of last season — before breaking his foot in Week 15 — and is coming off career lows in yards per rushing attempt (3.3) and explosive run (more than 10 yards) percentage (4.9%). Verdict: Mixon’s health and reports out of Texans camp must be monitored closely, but for Georgia fans who have seen the resilient Chubb battle back from injuries before, it could be worth drafting him as an RB3 and above his current projection. Eagles Defense, 177 PPR rank, DST9 Why go out of the way to draft one former Georgia player when you can draft seven former Bulldogs in one swipe?

That’s right, with the March addition of free agent Azeez Ojulari and the fifth-round pick Smael Mondon Jr., the Eagles might consider alternate red-and-black uniforms. The Super Bowl-winning defense is already anchored by dominating defensive front men Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, in addition to having College Football Playoff National Championship game MVP Lewis Cine and CFP pick-6 hero Kelee Ringo in the secondary. Verdict: The Eagles play the fourth-hardest schedule in the NFL, including a Week 17 matchup with high-scoring Buffalo. Choosing Philadelphia above projected draft value will be too irresistible for many Georgia fans, however, and could be warranted — just don’t go crazy with an early-round pick. Adonai Mitchell, 224 PPR rank, WR82 Mitchell finished his collegiate career in Texas, but not before scoring four touchdowns as a Georgia Bulldog in CFP games — including the go-ahead score in the 33-18 CFP National Championship game win over Alabama. Mitchell got off to a slow start in the NFL after the Colts selected him with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and Anthony Richardson’s slump and subsequent benching in favor of Joe Flacco didn’t help matters.

Verdict: Mitchell is worth a measured gamble, particularly with Indianapolis QB play having nowhere to go but up with Richardson now dueling Daniel Jones for starting duties. Mitchell should have a better understanding of the Colts’ offense and has the talent for a WR2 ceiling in a best-case scenario. Trevor Etienne, 242 PPR rank, RB71 Georgia fans — and Texas football fans — know very well how much Etienne has after he scored three touchdowns in Georgia’s 30-15 win in Austin last season and found the end zone twice more in a 22-19 SEC title game win. Carolina’s running backs room already features proven veterans Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, however, likely limiting the explosive Etienne to third-down duties, particularly early in the season. Verdict: Etienne’s value is slightly higher than projected, to the extent he is worth a late-round pick as an RB4. His pass-catching skills and explosive upside make him worth the minimal risk. Dark horse Dawgs to monitor A look at the former UGA players outside the ESPN 300.

QB Stetson Bennett is looking more like an option for the Rams should Stafford ultimately miss game time and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo falter. The Rams’ receiving corps makes whoever is under center an attractive option, but Bennett brings enough of a bonus with his mobility that he would be worth a waiver-wire pickup should he end up the Rams’ starter. RB Zamir White opened last season as Las Vegas’ starting tailback after starter Josh Jacobs’ departure, averaging just over 3 yards per rush in the first four games before a groin injury sidelined him and ultimately cost him the spot. The Raiders have since drafted Boise State Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick and signed veteran Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal, minimizing the value of drafting White to the extent he is a free agent to prioritize on the waiver wire with any injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. WR Arian Smith was a fourth-round NFL draft pick by the Jets and ranks as one of the fastest receivers in the NFL — capable of scoring on the deep ball, but not consistent enough to draft in PPR formats. Smith’s career bears watching, but for now he’s not an viable fantasy roster option. WR Mecole Hardman‘s primary value for the Packers is on special teams. The 27-year-old former Georgia speedster still has explosive abilities, even after five trips to the injured reserve list over the course of his career, but his fantasy upside is quite limited in his current role.

The Lions made WR Dominic Lovett their seventh-round pick, liking his special teams prowess and hoping he could provide depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot, but he’s not likely to make much of a fantasy impact unless the starter gets hurt. TE Darnell Washington has been in a run-heavy Pittsburgh offense and scored just one touchdown with 26 catches in 34 career games. Washington saw increased production last season, but not yet enough to consider him more than a possible waiver-wire pickup if Steelers pass-catching tight ends Pat Freiermuth or Jonnu Smith were to go down. TE Lawrence Cager has soldiered through five seasons with four NFL teams and is currently working on a futures contract with Washington as a receiver/tight end. Until Cager’s designation changes, he is not a viable option for a fantasy football roster. TE Charlie Woerner is in his sixth NFL season, largely on the strength of his blocking and special teams prowess. Woerner has yet to score a touchdown in the 81 games he has played over the past five seasons and has a total of 18 catches for 166 yards, including seven grabs for 46 yards last season with Atlanta. Not enough of a resume to be on a fantasy football roster. TE John FitzPatrick is another Georgia special, which is to say worthy of his sixth-round 2022 NFL draft slot with spot usage as Green Bay’s No. 3 tight end and special teams involvement. FitzPatrick has two career catches for 14 yards.