Atlanta Falcons Ex-SEC quarterback Feleipe Franks making it in NFL as a tight end ‘He’s done a great job of being just nasty,’ says Falcons coach Raheem Morris. Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (right) tackles Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks (left) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Feleipe Franks, a starting quarterback at two SEC schools, has made the transition to tight end in the NFL. “I would say, the one thing that’s just helped me, you have to put your pride aside,” Franks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “You’ve got to go do what’s best for the team, and that’s hard of you until it’s asked of you to do it.”

Following a solid career at Florida and Arkansas, Franks signed with the Falcons after he wasn’t drafted during the 2021 NFL draft. He had passed for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 38 games (28 at Florida and 10 at Arkansas). He appeared in nine games with the Falcons, mostly as a quarterback in the wildcat formation. Former Falcons coach Arthur Smith slowly converted Franks to a tight end.

Franks was waived injured Aug. 4, 2023. He resurfaced in Carolina last season and was signed to the practice squad. He played in 16 games, mostly on special teams. The Falcons re-signed him over the offseason.

Franks caught a pass for 9 yards in the 23-20 loss to the Titans on Friday in the Falcons’ second exhibition game. “At the end of the day, it’s football,” Franks said. “It’s fun. We are all blessed to be out here, work hard and do the right thing. That’s been it for me, year after year. Going on Year 5, it’s going to be the same thing. I’m not changing.” Tight ends Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner are the only “locks” at the position to make the 53-man season roster. The Falcons opened last season with three tight ends (Pitts, Woerner and Ross Dwelley). So, there’s at least one spot open. In addition to Franks, the Falcons also have Teagan Quitoriano, Nikola Kalinic and Joshua Simon on the 90-man camp roster. Explore More Falcons coverage in the Dirty Birds Dispatch newsletter Falcons coach Raheem Morris has been impressed with Franks.

“He’s a dog,” Morris said. “Just exclusively talking about the tight end spot. He’s absolutely adapted to pretty much the ‘F’ (flex tight end) position and being able to move around and do some of the things that you see.” Franks can play in-line, in the backfield or flexed out. “He’s done a nice job,” Morris said. “It was a little up and down to begin with, but he’s found the steady state of what he does. Then if you equate the special teams part to it, then you’ve got a really good football player that can provide a lot of really good things for you.” Franks was listed as 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds in college. He’s bulked up to 241 pounds. He still must be a functional blocker in the NFL. “He’s done a great job of being just nasty,” Morris said. “I’ve seen him in-line block. I’ve seen him block on the move. I’ve seen him block in that move position like a fullback. He’s a player from (another) era that (a traditionalist) would love to play with and watch him do a bunch of dirty and nasty things.”

Franks was told that Morris called him “a nasty” blocker. “I’ll take it,” Franks said. “We’ve got a great group of guys that I learn from, like Charlie is No. 1. … We’ve got great blockers on our team. It’s fun learning from those guys. It’s fun having the humility to not think you know everything and just go out there and just learn. Take a little piece from each guy’s game and incorporate into your game.” Franks is not a lock to make the 53-man roster, but the 16-man practice squad is almost a certainty if he’s released and clears waivers. Pittsburgh, where Smith now is the offensive coordinator, could snap him up. The Panthers would be an option, too. “You try to be oblivious to the importance of it,” Franks said. “But at the same time, you go out there and just be yourself every day. For me, it’s just working hard. Control what I can control and making plays when they come my way.”