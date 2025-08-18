Vote: How many games will the Falcons win in the 2025 regular season?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Falcons have one exhibition game remaining Friday, and then more than two weeks will pass before their season opener Sept. 7 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With Raheem Morris in his second season as Falcons coach, Michael Penix Jr. in his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback, and hopes high for the Falcons’ offense, how many games do you think the Falcons will win in the regular season? Will they win enough to end their streak of seven consecutive seasons without making the playoffs, or will that drought continue?