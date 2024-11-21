Sports Daily: The buzz at ACC Football Kickoff

Hawks star Trae Young may or may not sign an extension this offseason. But he definitely did not like the new “Superman” movie.

ANY MORE QUESTIONS?

ACC Football Kickoff — which is fancy talk for “media days,” which is fancy talk for “players and coaches talk to a bunch of reporters” — got underway this morning in Charlotte.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith is there to join the circus surrounding former UGA and current Miami quarterback Carson Beck (you think he gets more questions about his Lamborghini, his ex-girlfriend or his ex-team?).

But as … interesting as that might end up being, the part that’ll really get Atlanta buzzing arrives Wednesday.

Georgia Tech time.

Beat writer extraordinaire Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) will be there for that — so I asked him what he expects the hot topics to be.

Here’s what he wrote.

1️⃣ Brent Key loves, just loves the word expectations — so let’s talk about ‘em. But seriously, this Georgia Tech team has some high expectations, both internally and externally, so how will this team handle them? How have they been handling them? The answer to those questions could determine a lot of the Yellow Jackets’ success in 2025

2️⃣ Colorado. Did you know Tech opens the season at Colorado? That team coached by one Deion Sanders? Can’t imagine anyone will ask the Jackets about that.

3️⃣ Revenue sharing and name, image and likeness. Those things are here to stay, which means the four young men (quarterback Haynes King, guard Keylan Rutledge, linebacker Kyle Efford and wide receiver Malik Rutherford) speaking with reporters this week will be asked about such topics. As Tech men, one would expect their responses to such queries as insightful as they are varied.”

Thanks, Chad.

I hadn’t heard about that Deion Sanders thing. Color me embarrassed.

Anyway … here’s a question for you, dear readers: What would you ask Brent Key, Haynes King and the others if you had the chance?

Shoot me your best and maybe I can persuade a certain someone to actually ask it.

THE BIG NUMBER: 6

That’s how many RBIs Braves catcher/designated hitter Drake Baldwin cashed in during Monday night’s 9-5 win over the Giants.

His efforts included a three-run double, a two-run single and an RBI double on a ball misplayed by the San Fran outfield.

The six RBIs are the most by a Braves rookie since Kelly Johnson in 2005.

Wes Helms, who drove in seven during a 2001 game, owns the franchise record for first-year guys.

“Kid can just hit,” starter Bryce Elder said. “Good to be around, so he deserves every bit of it.”

🧐 Check out this afternoon’s Braves Report for a look at where Baldwin stands in the National League Rookie of the Year race — plus Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest absurd feat.

FIVE STRIPES FIRE SALE

OK, not really. But while Atlanta United fans await word on a potential trade of centerback Efrain Morales, the team went ahead and placed midfielder Mateusz Klich on waivers.

🥛 Glass half full: Dumping Klich frees up an international roster slot — and United reportedly aims to fill it with versatile midfielder Steven Alzate, who plays for Hull City of the English Football League.

SCOTTIE-PROOF? YEAH RIGHT

Golfer Scottie Scheffler is on a Tiger Woods- or Jack Nicklaus-like heater. The PGA’s next big stop is the Tour Championship.

So, uh … will our friends over at East Lake Golf Club do anything to try and slow him down?

Tournament director Chad Urban laughed.

“I remember when they tried to start Tiger-proofing golf courses by making them harder,” he told the AJC’s Stan Awtrey. “I was like, he’s the best player. I think we might be making it easier for him, all things considered.”

⛳ That said: Scoring changes for next month’s tournament will eliminate the head start Scheffler and other top talents have enjoyed in recent years.

ALSO INTERESTING

🚨 UGA offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson went to jail last week after being pulled over for allegedly violating Georgia’s hands-free driving law (still a thing, folks). The real problem: Police say Jackson had more than an ounce of marijuana in his Tesla. That’s a felony.

🏀 The Dream start their second half tonight in Las Vegas (10 p.m. on ESPN). Atlanta’s last game was a 37-point blowout of Chicago so … let’s keep that going, eh?

🙏 Two high school football standouts are among the suspects charged with murder in a fatal Carroll County shooting. Kimauri Farmer of Carrollton High is committed to play college ball at Liberty. Joshawia Davis helped Bowdon High with a state title last fall.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Y’all remember Lou Williams, right? The former South Gwinnett High star and Hawks sixth man who got in trouble for breaking the NBA’s COVID quarantine after he (allegedly) went to Atlanta strip club Magic City — to buy chicken wings?

Well, good old “Lemon Pepper Lou” just landed a delicious side gig: endorsing Zaxby’s new, limited time only … lemon pepper wings.

Williams posted the (very self-aware) ad on social media.

🤔 If you can think of a more perfectly matched sports endorser, let me know. And do not say Kirk Cousins and Great Clips, please.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Until next time.