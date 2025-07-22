Metro Atlanta
UGA offensive lineman faces felony drug charge

Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson (64) prepares to run a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

A University of Georgia offensive lineman was arrested on a felony drug charge last week, authorities said.

Sophomore Jahzare Jackson was arrested in Athens Wednesday night and faces four charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than 1 ounce, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old is also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and physically holding or supporting a wireless device while driving, online records showed. All of those charges are misdemeanors.

According to his warrant, Jackson was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol at West Broad Street/Hawthorne Avenue after he was seen holding a cellphone while driving a 2017 Tesla.

“Driver was operating vehicle on the roadway while holding his phone in his hands,” a trooper wrote in the traffic citation.

Jackson also unlawfully possessed or had under his control a marijuana grinder, the warrant stated.

He was booked into the county jail just before midnight Wednesday and was released less than five hours later after posting a $5,030 bond, online records showed.

The 6-foot-10, 348-pound athlete played in 14 games last season as a reserve offensive lineman, according to the team’s website.

He was a late signee to the 2024 recruiting class when he decided to walk away from basketball and accept a football offer from the Bulldogs.

