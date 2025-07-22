UGA offensive lineman faces felony drug charge

A University of Georgia offensive lineman was arrested on a felony drug charge last week, authorities said.
Sophomore Jahzare Jackson was arrested in Athens Wednesday night and faces four charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than 1 ounce, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
The 21-year-old is also charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and physically holding or supporting a wireless device while driving, online records showed. All of those charges are misdemeanors.
According to his warrant, Jackson was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol at West Broad Street/Hawthorne Avenue after he was seen holding a cellphone while driving a 2017 Tesla.
“Driver was operating vehicle on the roadway while holding his phone in his hands,” a trooper wrote in the traffic citation.
Jackson also unlawfully possessed or had under his control a marijuana grinder, the warrant stated.
He was booked into the county jail just before midnight Wednesday and was released less than five hours later after posting a $5,030 bond, online records showed.
The 6-foot-10, 348-pound athlete played in 14 games last season as a reserve offensive lineman, according to the team’s website.
He was a late signee to the 2024 recruiting class when he decided to walk away from basketball and accept a football offer from the Bulldogs.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Sheriff addresses inmate deaths at Athens-Clarke County Jail, cites fentanyl
Four inmates have died after a series of apparent drug overdoses at the Athens-Clarke County Jail since April, prompting scrutiny of jail conditions and contraband control.
Two Georgia high school football standouts charged with murder in shooting
Three suspects — ages 15-18 — face charges in the death of a 46-year-old man, Carrollton police say.
Teen arrested after drive-by shooting at Georgia detention center, GBI says
A teenager was arrested after officials said a masked gunman fired shots toward the recreation yard at the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center Sunday morning.
Featured
Credit: RODNEY HO/
Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica
Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.
How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes
A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50
These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.