UGA offensive lineman faces felony drug charge

According to his warrant, Jackson was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol at West Broad Street/Hawthorne Avenue after he was seen holding a cellphone while driving a 2017 Tesla.

“Driver was operating vehicle on the roadway while holding his phone in his hands,” a trooper wrote in the traffic citation.

Jackson also unlawfully possessed or had under his control a marijuana grinder, the warrant stated.

He was booked into the county jail just before midnight Wednesday and was released less than five hours later after posting a $5,030 bond, online records showed.

The 6-foot-10, 348-pound athlete played in 14 games last season as a reserve offensive lineman, according to the team’s website.

He was a late signee to the 2024 recruiting class when he decided to walk away from basketball and accept a football offer from the Bulldogs.