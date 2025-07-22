Baldwin drives in six in Braves win over Giants

Ronald Acuña Jr. was 1-for-2 in the win with three walks and scored three runs, twice from first.

The Braves trailed at the outset, but only briefly.

Starter Bryce Elder’s first inning was a rocky one, and the Braves found themselves in a 1-0 hole after Matt Chapman’s hard-hit RBI single down the line to third. Nacho Alvarez Jr. was only able to knock the ball down to keep it from rolling into the corner for further damage.

But Elder was bailed out in the bottom of the inning by his counterpart Hayden Birdsong, who walked the bases loaded before Baldwin split the gap in right for a three-run double.

Birdsong (4-4) issued another walk and then nearly put one in Sean Murphy’s left ear to load the bases again for Alvarez. That spelled the end of a very short evening for Birdsong.

Matt Gage was called upon out of San Francisco’s bullpen and got a pair of strikeouts. Nick Allen fell behind 0-2 but hung tough and bounced a ball to third that hopped past Chapman’s glove and into left field for a two-run single. The two RBIs for Allen matched a season high.

Baldwin came through again in the fourth with a two-out chopper up the middle that scored Matt Olson from second and Acuña from first, who ran right past third base coach Fredi Gonzalez’s stop sign at third. Acuña ran the 270 feet in 10.03 seconds.

Ozzie Albies scored Baldwin from second by lobbing a single into shallow center, making it 8-2.

Elder (4-6) allowed a second run on a Patrick Bailey sacrifice fly in the second inning and a third run on Willy Adames’ RBI double (that Jurickson Profar lost in the lights in left) in the fifth. Elder’s season-high 108th pitch with two outs in the sixth was popped to shortstop.

The righty battled through three walks and eight hits. He struck out just one hitter and forced only five swings and misses.

Rafael Montero gave up a solo homer to Adames in the seventh. Enyel De Los Santos allowed a two-out double to Adames and an RBI single to Chapman in the ninth.