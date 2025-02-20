Former Georgia QB Carson Beck reportedly has Lamborghini and Mercedes stolen in Miami

Beck had previously spoken about his Lamborghini last spring shortly after he had acquired the car.

“I’ve always been a car guy. Since I was a kid, I grew up loving cars,” Beck said last March. “My dream car when I was super, super young was a Mustang. I’ve never had a Mustang, kind of grew out of that when I was 14 or 15, but have always been a huge car guy so growing into that and being able to associate myself with that brand, it’s such a large brand name, being able to get that car, it’s a blessing. It’s been awesome.”

Beck ended up transferring to Miami for his final season of college football after spending the previous five seasons at Georgia.

Beck threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading Georgia to an 11-3 record.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas that ultimately required surgery. Beck is expected to begin throwing in the late spring and hopes to be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season. The Hurricanes open the 2025 season against Notre Dame, which ended Georgia’s 2024 season.

The former Georgia quarterback initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft but he reversed course in January and ended up transferring to Miami.

Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job for Georgia this season. Stockton famously drives a 1984 Ford F-150 pickup truck.