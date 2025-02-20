Former Georgia QB Carson Beck reportedly has Lamborghini and Mercedes stolen in Miami

Carson Beck’s time in Miami has not gotten off to the start he would’ve hoped.
According to a report from Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Miami, the former Georgia quarterback had two cars stolen while he was in Miami. Per Slater, Beck had a Mercedes and his Lamborghini stolen.
Beck’s girlfriend, Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder, also had her SUV stolen but her car was ultimately found.
Beck had previously spoken about his Lamborghini last spring shortly after he had acquired the car.
“I’ve always been a car guy. Since I was a kid, I grew up loving cars,” Beck said last March. “My dream car when I was super, super young was a Mustang. I’ve never had a Mustang, kind of grew out of that when I was 14 or 15, but have always been a huge car guy so growing into that and being able to associate myself with that brand, it’s such a large brand name, being able to get that car, it’s a blessing. It’s been awesome.”
Beck ended up transferring to Miami for his final season of college football after spending the previous five seasons at Georgia.
Beck threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading Georgia to an 11-3 record.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas that ultimately required surgery. Beck is expected to begin throwing in the late spring and hopes to be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season. The Hurricanes open the 2025 season against Notre Dame, which ended Georgia’s 2024 season.
The former Georgia quarterback initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft but he reversed course in January and ended up transferring to Miami.
Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job for Georgia this season. Stockton famously drives a 1984 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Does Georgia really have a Stockton-Puglisi quarterback battle in 2025?
Georgia must replace Carson Beck, who is off to Miami for 2025. Beck started all but one game last season, which was the last of Georgia’s season.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC
Staffers at embattled New Georgia Project say they were fired after trying to unionize
Staffers at the New Georgia Project say they were fired after attempting to unionize.
Gullah Geechee-led referendum on Sapelo Island: What you need to know
A voter referendum organized by Gullah Geechee residents of Sapelo Island aimed at repealing a Georgia county zoning change is set for Oct. 1. Here's what you need to know.
Road closures expected in Midtown for Tyler Perry film
Several streets around Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta will be closed off to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday evening for a Tyler Perry production.