Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck reportedly has Lamborghini and Mercedes stolen in Miami

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck arrives during the Dawg Walk before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck arrives during the Dawg Walk before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By Connor Riley
Updated 1 hour ago

Carson Beck’s time in Miami has not gotten off to the start he would’ve hoped.

According to a report from Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in Miami, the former Georgia quarterback had two cars stolen while he was in Miami. Per Slater, Beck had a Mercedes and his Lamborghini stolen.

ExploreBulldog rewind: Carson Beck's 'Lambo' topic of discussion at 2024 UGA spring practice

Beck’s girlfriend, Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder, also had her SUV stolen but her car was ultimately found.

Beck had previously spoken about his Lamborghini last spring shortly after he had acquired the car.

“I’ve always been a car guy. Since I was a kid, I grew up loving cars,” Beck said last March. “My dream car when I was super, super young was a Mustang. I’ve never had a Mustang, kind of grew out of that when I was 14 or 15, but have always been a huge car guy so growing into that and being able to associate myself with that brand, it’s such a large brand name, being able to get that car, it’s a blessing. It’s been awesome.”

Beck ended up transferring to Miami for his final season of college football after spending the previous five seasons at Georgia.

Beck threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading Georgia to an 11-3 record.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck walks onto the field before their game against Notre Dame for the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas that ultimately required surgery. Beck is expected to begin throwing in the late spring and hopes to be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season. The Hurricanes open the 2025 season against Notre Dame, which ended Georgia’s 2024 season.

The former Georgia quarterback initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft but he reversed course in January and ended up transferring to Miami.

Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job for Georgia this season. Stockton famously drives a 1984 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi speaks during Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Does Georgia really have a Stockton-Puglisi quarterback battle in 2025?

Georgia must replace Carson Beck, who is off to Miami for 2025. Beck started all but one game last season, which was the last of Georgia’s season.

K-9 teams work Lake Oconee shoreline in Day 7 of search for Westminster coach

Georgia’s Dylan Goldstein reportedly denied temporary restraining order in pursuit of NCAA eligibility

The Latest

Georgia right fielder Dylan Goldstein (25) cannot make a catch on a ball hit by N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III (not pictured) during the first inning in Game 3 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Dylan Goldstein reportedly denied temporary restraining order in pursuit of NCAA eligibility

Georgia baseball riding competitive fire from viral midweek win into home opener

Georgia basketball letting emotions fuel off-week before crucial SEC finish

Featured

In 2020, ministers and seminary students were sent to polling locations throughout the state to monitor, offer encouragement and diffuse tense situations as a part of the New Georgia Project’s Faith Initiative. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Staffers at embattled New Georgia Project say they were fired after trying to unionize

Staffers at the New Georgia Project say they were fired after attempting to unionize.

Gullah Geechee-led referendum on Sapelo Island: What you need to know

A voter referendum organized by Gullah Geechee residents of Sapelo Island aimed at repealing a Georgia county zoning change is set for Oct. 1. Here's what you need to know.

Road closures expected in Midtown for Tyler Perry film

Several streets around Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta will be closed off to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday evening for a Tyler Perry production.