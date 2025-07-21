Atlanta United placed midfielder Mateusz Klich on waivers Monday.
Klich, who was acquired in a trade with D.C. United before the season, has made 16 appearances this season with the Five Stripes, starting nine of them, and recorded one assist.
Waiving Klich would free an international slot and a senior slot. The club is still working on trading Efrain Morales to Montreal. It is unlikely that Morales, a Homegrown signee, will participate in Atlanta United training Tuesday.
Atlanta United reportedly is pursuing Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate, who currently plays for Hull City of the English Football League. Atlanta United declined to comment on that report.
Klich’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, and he has stated that he will return to Poland to play.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Atlanta United scores late to tie Chicago
Atlanta United drew 2-2 with Chicago after a dramatic stoppage-time goal by Will Reilly. The team remains 11 points out of a playoff spot.
Atlanta United still waiting to be paid by Botafogo for Thiago Almada
FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay, ordering it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21M.
Featured
Credit: RODNEY HO/
Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica
Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.
How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes
A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50
These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.