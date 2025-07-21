Atlanta United placed midfielder Mateusz Klich on waivers Monday.

Klich, who was acquired in a trade with D.C. United before the season, has made 16 appearances this season with the Five Stripes, starting nine of them, and recorded one assist.

Waiving Klich would free an international slot and a senior slot. The club is still working on trading Efrain Morales to Montreal. It is unlikely that Morales, a Homegrown signee, will participate in Atlanta United training Tuesday.