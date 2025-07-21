Breaking: Trump administration releases King assassination files despite family objections
Atlanta United places Mateusz Klich on waivers

Atlanta United reportedly is pursuing Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate.
Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich dribbles during the first half of the match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

1 hour ago

Atlanta United placed midfielder Mateusz Klich on waivers Monday.

Klich, who was acquired in a trade with D.C. United before the season, has made 16 appearances this season with the Five Stripes, starting nine of them, and recorded one assist.

Waiving Klich would free an international slot and a senior slot. The club is still working on trading Efrain Morales to Montreal. It is unlikely that Morales, a Homegrown signee, will participate in Atlanta United training Tuesday.

Atlanta United reportedly is pursuing Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate, who currently plays for Hull City of the English Football League. Atlanta United declined to comment on that report.

Klich’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, and he has stated that he will return to Poland to play.

Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (left) celebrates a goal Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the first half against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United drew 2-2 with Chicago after a dramatic stoppage-time goal by Will Reilly. The team remains 11 points out of a playoff spot.

FIFA sanctioned Botafogo in February for its failure to pay, ordering it to pay Atlanta United $10 million. Botafogo didn’t pay, and in June, FIFA ordered it to pay $21M.

Atlanta United defender Efrain Morales #21 during the match against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, DC on Saturday July 5, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta United

