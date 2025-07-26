Atlanta Falcons

Check out our complete coverage throughout Falcons training camp

Stay up to date with all the Falcons news developing from Flowery Branch in the preseason.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, right, speaks with coach T. J. Lang during a Atlanta Falcons training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, right, speaks with coach T. J. Lang during a Atlanta Falcons training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The AJC has you covered for all of the Atlanta Falcons’ training camp throughout the preseason.

Check out content from D. Orlando Ledbetter and the rest of our staff from Flowery Branch and updates from around the league.

1/17
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts, center, is seen with teammates during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Saturday, July 26

Friday, July 25

Thursday, July 24

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons First Day of Training Camp

Falcons’ Younghoe Koo gave commencement speech at Georgia Southern

1h ago

Falcons’ Koo: ‘Not sugarcoating it; it was the worst season of my life’

1h ago

Check out our complete coverage throughout Falcons training camp

1h ago

Keep Reading

What fans should know before attending Falcons training camp

Here’s how Falcons’ Raheem Morris plans to handle starters in preseason

5 position battles to watch in Falcons training camp

Featured

First_Liberty_Illustration_Brian_Frost

Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?

How a conspiracy of kindness saved a coyote who wanted to play with dogs

Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS