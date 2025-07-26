Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Younghoe Koo gave commencement speech at Georgia Southern

Kicker says he talked about his journey and perseverance. ‘Just keep working. Set the goal and just work toward it.’
Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo speaks to members of the media after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo speaks to members of the media after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo delivered the commencement speech on May 15 to the graduates of Georgia Southern.

“One day they called me about it,” Koo said. “I didn’t want to say yes because public speaking, I don’t think anybody thinks it’s a natural thing. But I thought it was a cool honor. It was an experience that I couldn’t pass on. It was awesome.”

ExploreSpecial-teams preview: Falcons’ Koo faces competition after 2024 regression

Koo said his message was pretty simple.

“Once I stood up there, I was highly comfortable,” Koo said. “So, it was pretty cool. It was about my journey, really. Perseverance. Just keep working. Set the goal and just work toward it.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons First Day of Training Camp

Falcons’ Younghoe Koo gave commencement speech at Georgia Southern

1h ago

Falcons’ Koo: ‘Not sugarcoating it; it was the worst season of my life’

1h ago

Check out our complete coverage throughout Falcons training camp

1h ago

Keep Reading

Tech went 0-3 when he was injured. Now, Kyle Efford is back, ready to lead.

Can abundance of new faces help redirect the Georgia State football program?

Georgia Tech gives another extension to offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner

Featured

First_Liberty_Illustration_Brian_Frost

Who received donations from First Liberty, the Frosts and their companies?

How a conspiracy of kindness saved a coyote who wanted to play with dogs

Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS