Falcons’ Younghoe Koo gave commencement speech at Georgia Southern

Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo speaks to members of the media after the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Kicker says he talked about his journey and perseverance. ‘Just keep working. Set the goal and just work toward it.’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo delivered the commencement speech on May 15 to the graduates of Georgia Southern.

“One day they called me about it,” Koo said. “I didn’t want to say yes because public speaking, I don’t think anybody thinks it’s a natural thing. But I thought it was a cool honor. It was an experience that I couldn’t pass on. It was awesome.”