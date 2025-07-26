Falcons’ Younghoe Koo gave commencement speech at Georgia Southern

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo delivered the commencement speech on May 15 to the graduates of Georgia Southern.
“One day they called me about it,” Koo said. “I didn’t want to say yes because public speaking, I don’t think anybody thinks it’s a natural thing. But I thought it was a cool honor. It was an experience that I couldn’t pass on. It was awesome.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
