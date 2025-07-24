FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who suffered a left knee injury last season, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Raheem Morris said Thursday.

Andersen, who was selected in the second round (58th overall) out of Montana State in the 2022 NFL draft, only played two games in 2023 after suffering a pectoral injury. He’s played just seven games with four starts in ’24.

He flashed his big-play ability with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Saints on Sept. 29.