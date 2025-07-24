Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons LB Troy Andersen to start camp on PUP list; others cleared to return

Pitts, McGary and Trice are back on modified practice plan.
Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, shown in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, shown in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who suffered a left knee injury last season, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Raheem Morris said Thursday.

Andersen, who was selected in the second round (58th overall) out of Montana State in the 2022 NFL draft, only played two games in 2023 after suffering a pectoral injury. He’s played just seven games with four starts in ’24.

He flashed his big-play ability with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Saints on Sept. 29.

ExploreWhat fans should know before attending Falcons training camp

Tight end Kyle Pitts (foot), right tackle Kaleb McGary (undisclosed) and outside linebacker Bralen Trice have been cleared to return, but will be on a modified practice plan.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (ankle) returned over the offseason and is ready to go.

Morris also noted that all 91 players reported for training camp. “We’re full-boated,” Morris said.

ExploreFive storylines to watch heading into Falcons’ training camp

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (left), here catching a pass against the Chiefs in 2024, caught 47 of 74 targets last season for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts appears ready for training camp

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed minicamp and offseason organized team activities with a foot injury.

Terry McLaurin did not report to Commanders training camp Tuesday, AP source says

Check out all of the AJC’s Falcons preseason position previews

Atlanta Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the Atlanta Falcons before they report to training camp July 23 for their first practice July 24.

The Latest

“I know this is a speed bump right now, but I don’t think it’s going to stop us from continuing to work together as players for the betterment for ourselves," Falcons player representative Chris Lindstrom said of two NFLPA union leaders resigning. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom says players union has only hit a ‘speed bump’

7m ago

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts ‘ready to go’: Updates from opening day of training camp

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson has become recruiting ‘closer’ for alma mater

Featured

Brant Frost IV is the founder of First Liberty Building & Loan of Newnan. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Frost and First Liberty operated a Ponzi scheme. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC)

Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC

First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.

On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”

Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.

Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.

Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business

Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.