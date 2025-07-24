FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who suffered a left knee injury last season, will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Raheem Morris said Thursday.
Andersen, who was selected in the second round (58th overall) out of Montana State in the 2022 NFL draft, only played two games in 2023 after suffering a pectoral injury. He’s played just seven games with four starts in ’24.
He flashed his big-play ability with a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Saints on Sept. 29.
Tight end Kyle Pitts (foot), right tackle Kaleb McGary (undisclosed) and outside linebacker Bralen Trice have been cleared to return, but will be on a modified practice plan.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams (ankle) returned over the offseason and is ready to go.
Morris also noted that all 91 players reported for training camp. “We’re full-boated,” Morris said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts appears ready for training camp
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed minicamp and offseason organized team activities with a foot injury.
Check out all of the AJC’s Falcons preseason position previews
Atlanta Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the Atlanta Falcons before they report to training camp July 23 for their first practice July 24.
Featured
Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC
First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.
On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”
Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.
Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.
Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business
Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.