Report: Falcons’ Mooney leaves practice; team set to sign D.J. Chark
ESPN reports that Darnell Mooney sustained the injury in Thursday’s first preseason practice.
D.J. Chark of the Detroit Lions dances on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting receiver Darnell Mooney left Thursday’s practice walking with a trainer after falling to the ground on Thursday, according to an ESPN report.
Wide receiver D.J. Chark, a seven-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowl selection, is set to sign with the team, according to his agent Todd France.
NFL Media was first to report the signing.
ESPN reported that Mooney was attempting to go for a pass from Michael Penix Jr. and was shaken up as he went to the ground. There was no indication of an injury, but there will be more clarity when practices resume on Saturday.
Chark, 28, played at LSU and was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has also played with the Jaguars (2018-21), Lions (’22) and Panthers (’23).
In 2019, he was named to the Pro Bowl after catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars.
Chark, who is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, was drafted in the second round (61st overall) by the Jaguars in 2018. He played in seven games last season and had four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was not available after practice to provide an update on Mooney.
