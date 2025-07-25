Report: Falcons’ Mooney leaves practice; team set to sign D.J. Chark

D.J. Chark of the Detroit Lions dances on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

ESPN reports that Darnell Mooney sustained the injury in Thursday’s first preseason practice.

ESPN reports that Darnell Mooney sustained the injury in Thursday’s first preseason practice.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark, a seven-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowl selection, is set to sign with the team, according to his agent Todd France.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting receiver Darnell Mooney left Thursday’s practice walking with a trainer after falling to the ground on Thursday, according to an ESPN report.

NFL Media was first to report the signing.

ESPN reported that Mooney was attempting to go for a pass from Michael Penix Jr. and was shaken up as he went to the ground. There was no indication of an injury, but there will be more clarity when practices resume on Saturday.

Chark, 28, played at LSU and was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has also played with the Jaguars (2018-21), Lions (’22) and Panthers (’23).

In 2019, he was named to the Pro Bowl after catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars.