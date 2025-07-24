FLOWERY BRANCH — In the wake of two high-profile resignations, Falcons NFLPA player representative Chris Lindstrom praised new union President Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Executive Director Lloyd Howell and former President J.C. Tretter resigned recently after the handling of two legal cases were revealed. Also, a Howell expense report, which included a trip to the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, was questioned.

“I think it’s our job to continue that going forward,” Lindstrom said. “I know this is a speed bump right now, but I don’t think it’s going to stop us from continuing to work together as players for the betterment for ourselves.”

The union lost an arbitration in which Tretter tacitly encouraged players to withhold their services, which now is called a hold-in. A player reports, but then doesn’t work out during a contract dispute.

Also, the union agreed with the NFL not to publicize a ruling where the teams were accused of collusion in not fully guaranteeing salaries in quarterback negotiations.

“I think right now, we’re working through that as an executive committee and as a board to kind of know what that vision is, the best person to lead us moving forward,” Lindstrom said. “But my personal opinion is just somebody who’s a great communicator with the locker rooms to get guys to buy-in and have a vision for where we want to go.”

The players in the locker room will determine that vision.

“Somebody (who’s) going to execute what the membership wants going forward,” Lindstrom said.

Punter Bradley Pinion and safety Jessie Bates III are the co-alternates.

“But this is something that I’m so thankful for,” Lindstrom said. “There’s a list of, I don’t know, 10 guys who I think, when we did the elections last year, who want to get involved. I think we have a really huge locker room. I’m really thankful for that.”

Former Falcons tight end Luke Stocker got Lindstrom involved in the NFLPA when he was a rookie. Also, former player rep Josh Harris, who is now with the Chargers, was instrumental in working with Lindstrom.

“One thing that I’m thankful for is that I had really good mentors when I was a young player,” Lindstrom said. “Those guys got me involved at a really young age. Something that I’ve tried to do now is to get young guys involved in the union. I think that’s our job, to continue that buy-in moving forward.”

Advice for Nelson: The Falcons plan to keep an eye on rookie offensive tackle Jack Nelson. He played in Wisconsin and will need to adjust to the heat.

“IVs and hydration are going to be his best friend,” Lindstrom said. “I was coming from the Northeast (Boston College). He’s coming from Wisconsin. It’s a bit of a shock when you get down here, it’s 90 not just one day. It’s every day.”

Nelson, who was drafted in the seventh round, started working on his hydration routine during the organized team activities and minicamp.

“He’s done an awesome job with it,” Lindstrom said. “He constantly learning and coming up to Jake (Matthews) and I. (We’re) trying to be a resource for him.”

Elliss likes blitzing: Last season, linebacker Kaden Elliss was the Falcons’ best pressure player. He was sent on a blitz a team-high 60 times. He had 11 quarterback knockdowns, six hurries and five sacks.

“If I have my choice, I would play inside linebacker on first and second down because you get a chance at every ball,” Elliss said. “I would play edge on third down.”

Elliss is set to play under his third defensive coordinator in three seasons with the Falcons.

“It’s a lot of fun getting to do a lot of different things,” he said. “Again, it gives so many different opportunities to impact the game. You can run around and get as many tackles as you want. Go cover some guys, take away some pass concepts and you get a ‘go get ‘em’ arrow on your sheet.”

He wanted to be a quarterback growing up.

“That’s still probably the most fun position on the field if you’re playing it right,” Elliss said. “But If I can’t do that, I think what I’m doing is probably second best.”

When Elliss’ blitz number is called, there is an arrow on the diagrammed play.

“I love seeing that,” Elliss said. “It depends. Last year, I had some. Toward the end of last year I had a lot, and I love that. Two years ago, before Troy (Andersen) got hurt, I had a lot. After Troy got hurt, I wasn’t able to have that many. … It just kind of depends on what the situation of the game (is).”