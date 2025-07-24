Bird watching: Staff updates from Falcons’ opening day of training camp

Bijan Robinson again has high expectations about being one of the best running backs in the league, and he will be one of the focal points of the offense, as Penix gets his footing early in the season.

Ledbetter, 7:38 a.m.: Former Falcons offensive tackle Kevin Shaffer is here with his son. Shaffer played from 2002-05 with Atlanta. The former 7th-round pick also played with the Browns 2006-08) and Bears (2010). He played in 132 games. Great career!!!

The first practice begins Thursday morning at 9:30, with fans arriving early at Flowery Branch to catch the first glimpses.

That including Kenneth Neal, 63, and his son-in-law, Montez Watts, 35, both of Marietta.

Fans lined up, donning Falcons jerseys and lawn chairs creating an atmosphere as if they were waiting for concert tickets, looking to get the first glimpse of the 2025 Falcons.

