Bird watching: Staff updates from Falcons’ opening day of training camp

Atlanta enters first workouts with optimism in drive to end postseason drought.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant (37) walks with his belongings to report to training camp on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant (37) walks with his belongings to report to training camp on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By , Olivia Sayer and
32 minutes ago

The Falcons have landed at Flowery Branch.

Players began reporting to the Falcons’ training camp headquarters on Wednesday, beginning the trek toward a potential playoff flight this season.

There’s already excitement about the Falcons’ outlook this season, with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. Penix played the last three games of the season and has been named the starter, with veteran Kirk Cousins moving to a backup role.

Bijan Robinson again has high expectations about being one of the best running backs in the league, and he will be one of the focal points of the offense, as Penix gets his footing early in the season.

Live updates

  • Ledbetter, 7:38 a.m.: Former Falcons offensive tackle Kevin Shaffer is here with his son. Shaffer played from 2002-05 with Atlanta. The former 7th-round pick also played with the Browns 2006-08) and Bears (2010). He played in 132 games. Great career!!!

  • Ledbetter, 7:02 a.m.:

The first practice begins Thursday morning at 9:30, with fans arriving early at Flowery Branch to catch the first glimpses.

That including Kenneth Neal, 63, and his son-in-law, Montez Watts, 35, both of Marietta.

Fans lined up, donning Falcons jerseys and lawn chairs creating an atmosphere as if they were waiting for concert tickets, looking to get the first glimpse of the 2025 Falcons.

Check back for updates throughout the day.

About the Authors

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Follow Olivia Sayer on twitter

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

Follow Rod Beard on twitter
