Bird watching: Staff updates from Falcons’ opening day of training camp

The Falcons have landed at Flowery Branch.
Players began reporting to the Falcons’ training camp headquarters on Wednesday, beginning the trek toward a potential playoff flight this season.
There’s already excitement about the Falcons’ outlook this season, with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. Penix played the last three games of the season and has been named the starter, with veteran Kirk Cousins moving to a backup role.
Bijan Robinson again has high expectations about being one of the best running backs in the league, and he will be one of the focal points of the offense, as Penix gets his footing early in the season.
Live updates
- Ledbetter, 7:38 a.m.: Former Falcons offensive tackle Kevin Shaffer is here with his son. Shaffer played from 2002-05 with Atlanta. The former 7th-round pick also played with the Browns 2006-08) and Bears (2010). He played in 132 games. Great career!!!
- Ledbetter, 7:02 a.m.:
The first practice begins Thursday morning at 9:30, with fans arriving early at Flowery Branch to catch the first glimpses.
That including Kenneth Neal, 63, and his son-in-law, Montez Watts, 35, both of Marietta.
Fans lined up, donning Falcons jerseys and lawn chairs creating an atmosphere as if they were waiting for concert tickets, looking to get the first glimpse of the 2025 Falcons.
Check back for updates throughout the day.
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Check out all of the AJC’s Falcons preseason position previews
Atlanta Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter breaks down the Atlanta Falcons before they report to training camp July 23 for their first practice July 24.
Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush?
The rookie linebackers who were selected in the first round of the NFL draft, will have a lot of pressure on them to help improve the Falcons’ dormant pass rush.
5 position battles to watch in Falcons training camp
Is cornerback Mike Hughes the weakest link on the defense?
Featured
Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC
First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.
On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”
Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.
Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.
Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business
Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.