The Braves dropped another series over the weekend. They’re back to 12 games under .500. Coach Eddie Perez is the subject of a (sure-to-be-fruitless) MLB investigation.

But hey — the long-slumbering Ozzie Albies hit a couple home runs and drove in nine. That’s something!

THE SERIES AHEAD

The Giants at Truist? Sure, why not. Right or wrong, no one’s giving up just yet.

📺 How to watch: First pitch arrives at 7:15 p.m. today and Tuesday. Wednesday is a 12:15 p.m. affair. All on FanDuel Sports.

The first 15,000 folks through the gates tonight get a free rope hat.

⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order ...

Bryce Elder (3-6, 5.65) vs. Hayden Birdsong (4-3, 4.11)

Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Landen Roupp (6-6, 3.27)

Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59) vs. Justin Verlander (0-8, 4.99)

More here on the decision to give Daniel another start.

📝 The scouting report: The Giants are 52-48 and just dropped three straight in Toronto. They swept the Braves last month in San Francisco.

All of those games were one-run affairs.

ACUÑA HOUR

Do I include too many “Ronald Acuña Jr. did something awesome” items in this newsletter?

Maybe.

Don’t care.

🤩 The throw: Mr. Acuña started off his weekend by launching a flat-footed throw from deep right field — and nailing a Yankees runner (who should’ve been sliding) at third base. It quickly went viral ... and drew at least one comparison to the legendary Roberto Clemente.

🤩 The homer: During Sunday’s 4-2 loss, Acuña launched a 456-foot homer to center, nearly hitting the batter’s eye. Which inspired this bonkers stat from MLB’s Sarah Langs:

Acuña now has 25 career home runs of at least 450 feet.

That’s three more than anyone else since the start of 2018.

And the man basically missed two full seasons!

🤩 The real news: Third baseman Austin Riley is eligible to come off the injured list tomorrow. And while no commitment’s been made either way, there’s a chance Acuña continues occupying the No. 3 spot behind Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson.

Said manager Brian Snitker: “I kinda like him there. I like that top three right there. I think that’s pretty good. I always envisioned him being that guy, to me. We’ll see. I don’t think (Riley’s) gonna care where he hits either.”

SUNDAY SCARIES

As far as less pleasant stats go: You’re not imagining things. The Braves do lose pretty much every Sunday.

According to the team:

The Braves have now lost nine straight Sunday games. They haven’t won one since May 18.

Overall, they’re 3-13. That’s the worst in baseball.

Nine of Atlanta’s Sunday games have been series-deciding rubber matches. Eight were losses.

Extremely ugly stuff.

OZUNA, (GONE) FROM THE BRAVES?

Marcell Ozuna played Sunday. But he’s no longer the Braves’ regular designated hitter.

If you needed further proof that the Braves are committed to playing both Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin almost every day, using up that DH spot, it seemingly arrived just a little while ago — when the team called a third catcher, Sandy Leon, up from the minors.

🤔 Beyond that, Ozuna’s future in Atlanta remains little murky.

Despite his poor performance over the last few months, the Murphy/Baldwin tandem and an expiring contract probably make him the likeliest Brave to get traded before next week’s deadline. (The other, closer Raisel Iglesias, surrendered four runs Saturday).

But Ozuna said he’s leaving all that to his agent and the Braves front office: “It’s not my business. I just want to be on the team that we are right now and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control that. I control coming in every day happy and (with) good energy and give it my best.”

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The Braves and MLB officially unveiled the uniforms for the Aug. 2 Speedway Classic at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway ... and they’re definitely something!

The NASCAR-ified numbers are fun, and Grant Holmes was born to wear that hat. Helmets feel a tad busy, though.

Let me know what you think — and if you’re headed up there for the festivities. I’d hoped to make the trip, but my “brother” is “getting married” that weekend.

Inconsiderate.

Until next time.