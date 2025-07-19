Acuña could become mainstay in heart of Braves batting order

Riley left the July 11 game at the Cardinals with an abdominal injury and isn’t eligible to return from the injured list until Tuesday. So with Riley sidelined on July 12, Acuña slid down from his typical leadoff spot into the 3 hole for the first time in his career.

He went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk that day before an 0-for-5 day with three strikeouts in the series finale.

But on Friday against the Yankees, Acuña watched Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson tee off on Yankees starter Ian Hamilton before he hit an RBI double in the first inning.

“I kinda like him there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Acuña hitting third. “I like that top three right there. I think that’s pretty good. I always envisioned (Acuña) being that guy, to me. We’ll see. I don’t think (Riley’s) gonna care where he hits either.”

Acuña has spent the majority of his career hitting lead off. He’s hit second 26 times, in the cleanup spot 37 times, fifth once, sixth 11 times, seventh six times and eighth once. Acuña has hit in the 9 hole eight times as well.

Olson, who more often than not has come up second behind Acuña, said the ability for the Braves to move Acuña to third has as much to do with Profar’s prowess as anything. The left fielder who is still fresh off an 80-game suspension is hitting .288 since his return to the active roster.

He’s hitting .270 in the leadoff spot, has scored five runs and drawn two walks. His on-base percentage is .308 while Acuña’s on-base percentage hitting first is .442.

“Gotta have a lot of faith in somebody to get on base similarly as Acuña,” Olson said of Profar at the top of the order. “He’s been having great at-bats and getting on base. You can put (Acuña) wherever you want in the lineup, so I think it’s more of a nod to what Profar’s been doing.”

Since Acuña’s move to the third spot, Olson has gone 3-for-12 with four RBIs, two walks and four strikeouts. The All-Star said he hasn’t noticed any difference in the way he has been pitched, but then again perhaps he has just been too focused to recognize any change in the game plan from the opposition.

“If I’m hitting second, I’ve always got somebody who’s dangerous behind in the 3 hole. But Acuña’s pretty damn dangerous,” Olson added. “Maybe I’ve been getting a little bit more to hit without realizing it.”