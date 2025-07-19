Explore Newcomer Joey Wentz to get start Saturday

And even the press box was left buzzing from Acuña’s spectacular play.

“That was like a Roberto Clemente throw,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “His accuracy is stupid.”

UNBELIEVABLE 🤯



RONALD ACUÑA JR. WITH THE CANNON 💪 pic.twitter.com/ulbyTMzjib — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2025

Comparing Acuña’s throw with the late Clemente, who shares the record for most Gold Gloves by an outfielder with Willie Mays (12 each), is high praise, but it is a worthy one for the Braves’ right fielder.

“That’s probably perfect,” Michael Harris II told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of the comparison. “Two great players who can make plays like that any night.”

The defensive missile was the latest in a slew of incredible plays Acuña has made since returning from a season-ending ACL injury May 23. The All-Star is batting .329 with 12 home runs since his season debut, and his three outfield assists are the second most in that span.

But Friday’s throw came in one of the biggest moments, as the Braves (43-53) looked to begin their second half strong against the Yankees. The double play ended New York’s scoring threat in the third inning of a 3-0 game and dropped its win probability by 8.3% — the second largest swing in probability after Matt Olson’s first-inning double.

“That guy’s a freak,” said third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr., who was on the receiving end of Acuña’s throw. “That’s the best play I’ve ever seen in my life. That’s ridiculous. To have no momentum behind you and just turn around and throw it in the air? That’s why he’s one of the best in the game.”

Acuña’s defense is what drew gasps of awe Friday, but he continued to produce with his bat as well. He finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk, as the Braves tallied nine hits against the Yankees’ relievers.

Acuña is batting .273 in three games as the Braves’ three-hole hitter. It is the 27-year-old’s first time starting in a spot other than leadoff since 2019, but the former MVP appears just as confident.

“I think for the first time, I finally feel like a power hitter,” Acuña said through team interpreter Franco Garcia. “But I think once (Austin Riley) is back, he’ll probably resume his post.”

Snitker was not as confident in Acuña returning to his leadoff spot after Riley returns from the 10-day injured list. The manager moved Acuña down to add length to the lineup in the third baseman’s absence, but the move has worked out well for the club.

The Braves averaged six runs per game with Acuña batting in the No. 3 hole, after averaging just 3.8 runs per game during their 10 other outings in July.

Plus, Jurickson Profar is hitting .270 in 37 at-bats in the leadoff spot this season and thrived in the role — posting a .380 batting average in 71 at-bats — last year with the Padres.

“I kind of like him there,” Snitker said of Acuña batting third. “I’ve always envisioned him being that guy. I like Profar leading off, so I kind of like the flow of what that does right now.”

Explore Read more about the Braves

The top of the Braves’ batting order is solidified with Profar, Olson and Acuña, and the middle is starting to work itself out with catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin receiving consistent at-bats in the same lineup and Ozzie Albies recording a hit in seven of his past nine games.

And with Riley’s imminent return, the club could possess an offense that finally breaks out with 66 games left to play in the regular season.

But a big piece of that offense — and defense, as he showcased Friday night — is Acuña, no matter where he finds himself in the lineup.

“We have a commitment to play well the second half of the season,” Acuña said. “So hopefully we can continue that.”