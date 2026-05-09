Atlanta Braves Braves squander scoring opportunities in 3-1 loss to Dodgers Team now on second losing streak this season. Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson watches his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By Chad Bishop 15 minutes ago Share

LOS ANGELES — The Braves couldn’t find the timely hit Friday and the house of horrors that is Dodger Stadium continued to be so for them in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers. Leaving 10 men on base and going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position didn’t help matters for the Braves, who are now on a losing streak for just the second time this season and for the first time since early April. They also fell to 9-28 in their last 37 regular-season games at the home of the two-time defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers (24-14) scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings to hand Chris Sale just his second defeat of the year. Sale went seven innings and struck out seven. He didn’t walk anyone, threw 76 of his 102 pitches for strikes and got ahead of 18 of the 27 batters he faced. Michael Harris II went 4-for-4 with four singles, the eighth four-hit game of his career. He scored Atlanta’s only run and was also thrown out at the plate. And the Braves couldn’t afford to squander scoring opportunities like that as the game progressed. For the 16th time in 39 games, the Braves scored first thanks to an Austin Riley RBI single up the middle in the second inning. The Dodgers countered immediately in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Tucker reached down and hooked an RBI double into the right field corner. Both teams flashed some leather in the middle innings.

In the third, Mike Yastrzemski tracked down a ball hit into the right field gap by Santiago Espinal, turned and fired to second, where rookie shortstop Jim Jarvis had gotten into perfect position to receive the throw and tag out Espinal coming in headfirst. In the fourth, Teoscar Hernández collected a double hit off the left field wall by Riley, fired to the infield to shortstop Miguel Rojas, who nailed Harris trying to score from first.