The Braves will turn to Davis Daniel again to try to plug a hole in the injury-plagued starting rotation during their upcoming series against the Giants.

Daniel, 28, has made two appearances with the Braves this season. On July 13 in St. Louis, the right-hander from Auburn University worked around three walks and two hits to allow just one earned run over four innings. He also struck out five.

Daniel’s start will come sandwiched between Bryce Elder (3-6, 5.65) on Monday and Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59) on Wednesday. Strider beat the Yankees on Friday with six scoreless innings. Elder has allowed at least two earned runs in each of his last five starts, but against the Athletics on July 9 went 6⅔ innings and struck out eight in a 9-2 Braves win.