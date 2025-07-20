The Braves will turn to Davis Daniel again to try to plug a hole in the injury-plagued starting rotation during their upcoming series against the Giants.
Daniel, 28, has made two appearances with the Braves this season. On July 13 in St. Louis, the right-hander from Auburn University worked around three walks and two hits to allow just one earned run over four innings. He also struck out five.
Daniel’s start will come sandwiched between Bryce Elder (3-6, 5.65) on Monday and Spencer Strider (4-7, 3.59) on Wednesday. Strider beat the Yankees on Friday with six scoreless innings. Elder has allowed at least two earned runs in each of his last five starts, but against the Athletics on July 9 went 6⅔ innings and struck out eight in a 9-2 Braves win.
Daniel (0-0, 1.80) made six starts for the Braves in 2024 and went 1-4 with a 6.23 ERA. A former seventh-round pick from Montgomery, Alabama, Daniel has a 4.72 career ERA over 47⅔ career innings.
The Braves — who are down starters Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver — began the second half Friday by sending Strider to the hill. Joey Wentz started Saturday’s loss to the Yankees in which the Braves’ bullpen was bashed for 12 runs. Grant Holmes got the start in Sunday’s finale.
The team has an off day Thursday before embarking on a nine-game road trip that includes stops at Texas, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Bristol, Tennessee — for the MLB Speedway Classic against the Reds on Aug. 2 — before its next off day Aug. 3.
