Braves Report: That’ll work

Well, well, well.

Look who’s showing a little life against the big, bad Metropolitans.

Feels nice.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

How about we go ahead and wrap up a series victory, boys? And grab an Usher bobblehead while we’re at it.

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchup: Chris Sale (4-4, 2.79) vs. Paul Blackburn (0-0, 6.75).

📝 The scouting report: Blackburn is a reliever by trade and gave up four runs in one-third of an inning Saturday. But he has worked as a starter in previous seasons — and now gets the first crack at replacing injured Mets ace Kodai Senga.

Chris Sale is … well, he’s Chris Sale again.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

Credit: AP Credit: AP

As a Braves fan, there’s not much better than beating the Mets.

And the way last night’s 5-4 extra-inning win materialized offered extra satisfaction — because the Braves did everything they don’t usually do.

Timely hitting? Check. Matt Olson’s third-inning RBI came with two outs. So did Marcell Ozuna’s bases clearing, game-tying hit in the eighth.

Austin Riley’s walk-off sacrifice fly counts, too — because it got the job done and, you know, wasn’t a strikeout.

Solid bullpen work? Check. Three scoreless from Pierce Johnson, Dylan Lee and Raisel Iglesias.

Ronald Acuña Jr. helped Lee out a bit in the ninth, of course, making a silly leaping catch at the wall and then doubling up the runner at first. But Iglesias needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in the 10th, stranding the “ghost runner” at second.

Win a one-run game? Check. Atlanta’s now 10-19 in such affairs. Which is still second-worst in baseball … but better than 9-20, right?

“The Mets are in first place, they have a really good team, to go out there and beat them — every win matters, every win’s important,” Acuña said. “To be able to get that tonight is big.”

Enjoy it, folks. But don’t go daydreaming about a miraculous climb up the standings just yet.

ALL-STAR UPDATES

The news tied to next month’s All-Star game at Truist Park keeps on trickling in. Here’s the latest:

⭐ Braves manager Brian Snitker will be part of the National League coaching staff led by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

⭐ Former Braves Brian Jordan and David Justice will coach opposing squads in the Swingman Classic, a showcase of players from historically Black colleges and universities.

⭐ Atlanta rapper Quavo and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles headline the first batch of participants announced for the celebrity softball game.

PROFAR OPINIONS

Jurickson Profar went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a walk in his debut with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday. By all accounts, the Braves plan to summon him as soon as he’s eligible to return from his 80-day PED suspension July 2.

But what do you, the readers, think? Lots of folks responded to yesterday’s request for comments. Here’s a sampling:

🗣️ From Marc, who’s all for second chances (somewhere else): “I’m done with Profar. He doesn’t exist. He betrayed the trust of the Braves organization, his would-be teammates and the fans. It’s beside the point that he can’t play in the postseason.”

🗣️ From Donley, a forgiving type: “Is Profar’s transgression any different or worse than many others in the past? I do not think so. Forget it and move on.”

🗣️ From Luana, who doesn’t love it but may be able to let it slide: “If the players embrace him AND he performs like he needs to in order to help the club then good for us. I will be curious to watch and see what form he is in without enhancements.”

That July 2 game is a home contest against the Angels. The reception should be interesting.

LIQUID REWARD

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Backup infielder Luke Williams scored the winning run against the Mets last night. But just a few days earlier he found himself pressed into emergency bullpen duty.

The AJC’s Chad Bishop caught up with Williams and found out he got a little prize for humping 56 mph heaters at the Rockies.

“Bottle of tequila,” Williams said. “Every position player who throws, (Snitker) gets them their favorite bottle of liquor because he hates it, too. But it’s really nice of him to do that.”

Bottoms up!

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.