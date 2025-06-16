Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Usher bobblehead giveaway comes to Truist Park this week

You can also get a bobblehead of pitcher Spencer Strider and his dog, Kipnis, on Tuesday.
The Braves will give an Usher bobblehead to the first 15,000 folks through the Truist Park gates Wednesday. (Courtesy Atlanta Braves)

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Braves will give an Usher bobblehead to the first 15,000 folks through the Truist Park gates Wednesday. (Courtesy Atlanta Braves)
By
46 minutes ago

Peace up, A-town down.

This season, after a hit or big play, you may have noticed Braves players celebrating with the hand gesture made famous by R&B artist Usher (two fingers pointing up, then down).

For Wednesday’s 7:15 p.m. game against the Mets, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will get a nod to that celebration — an Usher bobblehead. Also that night, a DJ at The Battery will play Usher’s greatest hits, and the ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck outside the first base gate will serve dishes inspired by his hit songs (name inspired by Usher’s first album as an independent artist).

ExploreWeekend Reflections: Bad loss leaves Braves treading water in playoff hunt

The Braves have another giveaway lined up for their upcoming home series vs. the Mets: a bobblehead of pitcher Spencer Strider and his dog, Kipnis, for the first 15,000 fans in attendance Tuesday.

Atlanta took two of three in Colorado to wrap up its most recent road trip, but returns home still eight games under .500 (31-39).

Pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, fresh off tossing his first complete game in the Braves’ 6-2 win vs. the Brewers on June 11, is slated to take the mound Tuesday.

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, spearheads sports video at the AJC. She also serves as a general assignment writer and previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna celebrates his three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning Friday in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

Late home runs power Braves past Rockies

Atlanta turned four double plays in the win while Colorado could only muster four runs out of its 14 hits and left 12 on base.

Braves offense held in check in loss to Brewers

Nationals' bat-retrieving dog Bruce laps up pregame attention, makes MLB debut

The Latest

The Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild scores on single hit by Marcell Ozuna against the Nationals on May 22 in Washington. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Credit: AP

Braves return Stuart Fairchild to roster, designate another OF for assignment

57m ago

Braves on the edge of must-win territory with Mets series

1h ago

Who are Braves’ top All-Star candidates? 3 players stand out.

2h ago

Featured

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’

Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.

Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood

Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.

27-year-old drowns on Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration

27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface. He was on a rented boat with friends.

14m ago