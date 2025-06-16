Peace up, A-town down.
This season, after a hit or big play, you may have noticed Braves players celebrating with the hand gesture made famous by R&B artist Usher (two fingers pointing up, then down).
For Wednesday’s 7:15 p.m. game against the Mets, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will get a nod to that celebration — an Usher bobblehead. Also that night, a DJ at The Battery will play Usher’s greatest hits, and the ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck outside the first base gate will serve dishes inspired by his hit songs (name inspired by Usher’s first album as an independent artist).
The Braves have another giveaway lined up for their upcoming home series vs. the Mets: a bobblehead of pitcher Spencer Strider and his dog, Kipnis, for the first 15,000 fans in attendance Tuesday.
Atlanta took two of three in Colorado to wrap up its most recent road trip, but returns home still eight games under .500 (31-39).
Pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, fresh off tossing his first complete game in the Braves’ 6-2 win vs. the Brewers on June 11, is slated to take the mound Tuesday.
