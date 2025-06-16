Peace up, A-town down.

This season, after a hit or big play, you may have noticed Braves players celebrating with the hand gesture made famous by R&B artist Usher (two fingers pointing up, then down).

For Wednesday’s 7:15 p.m. game against the Mets, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will get a nod to that celebration — an Usher bobblehead. Also that night, a DJ at The Battery will play Usher’s greatest hits, and the ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck outside the first base gate will serve dishes inspired by his hit songs (name inspired by Usher’s first album as an independent artist).