Quavo, Olympians headline MLB All-Star celebrity softball lineup

There will be no shortage of stars in this season’s MLB All-Star celebrity softball game.

The five-inning exhibition will take place July 12 as part of a doubleheader with the All-Star Futures game and will feature prominent names such as Atlanta musician Quavo and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.

Major League Baseball announced the first wave of participants Wednesday, and the roster is stacked. It includes three Olympic gold medalists, one National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and a plethora of musical artists.