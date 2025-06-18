Quavo, Olympians headline MLB All-Star celebrity softball lineup

There will be no shortage of stars in this season’s MLB All-Star celebrity softball game.
The five-inning exhibition will take place July 12 as part of a doubleheader with the All-Star Futures game and will feature prominent names such as Atlanta musician Quavo and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.
Major League Baseball announced the first wave of participants Wednesday, and the roster is stacked. It includes three Olympic gold medalists, one National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and a plethora of musical artists.
The first wave of announced participants is as follows:
Eladio Carrión: Latin Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter
Jordan Chiles: two-time Olympian and gold medalist for USA Gymnastics
Druski: comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Atlanta native
Jennie Finch: Olympic softball gold medalist
Jerry Lorenzo: founder of Fear of God luxury streetwear
Quavo: Atlanta musician, best known for his work in the rap group Migos
CC Sabathia: former New York Yankee, 2025 MLB Hall of Fame inductee
Myke Towers: four-time Latin Grammy Award-nominated rapper/singer
Natasha Watley: Olympic softball gold medalist, NCAA champion
Wisin: Reggaeton rapper, singer and record producer
Young Miko: Latin Grammy-nominated musical artist
The game will follow the All-Star Futures game, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. July 12. MLB will stream the game across its social channels, as well as MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App at 8:30 p.m. It will also re-air on MLB Network at 1 p.m. July 14.
