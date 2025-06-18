Atlanta Braves
Quavo, Olympians headline MLB All-Star celebrity softball lineup

Major League Baseball announced its first wave of 11 participants.
Atlanta, Ga: Quavo filled in for an absent Muni Long on night one of AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Photo taken Saturday January 18, 2025 at State Farm Arena. 230102 AAJC 011925 lil wayne concert (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

By Olivia Sayer
0 minutes ago

There will be no shortage of stars in this season’s MLB All-Star celebrity softball game.

The five-inning exhibition will take place July 12 as part of a doubleheader with the All-Star Futures game and will feature prominent names such as Atlanta musician Quavo and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.

Major League Baseball announced the first wave of participants Wednesday, and the roster is stacked. It includes three Olympic gold medalists, one National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and a plethora of musical artists.

The first wave of announced participants is as follows:

Eladio Carrión: Latin Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter

Jordan Chiles: two-time Olympian and gold medalist for USA Gymnastics

Druski: comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Atlanta native

Jennie Finch: Olympic softball gold medalist

Jerry Lorenzo: founder of Fear of God luxury streetwear

Quavo: Atlanta musician, best known for his work in the rap group Migos

CC Sabathia: former New York Yankee, 2025 MLB Hall of Fame inductee

Myke Towers: four-time Latin Grammy Award-nominated rapper/singer

Natasha Watley: Olympic softball gold medalist, NCAA champion

Wisin: Reggaeton rapper, singer and record producer

Young Miko: Latin Grammy-nominated musical artist

The game will follow the All-Star Futures game, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. July 12. MLB will stream the game across its social channels, as well as MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App at 8:30 p.m. It will also re-air on MLB Network at 1 p.m. July 14.

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

