The game will take place the Friday before the MLB All-Star game and will feature 50 of the top HBCU athletes. Former Braves Dusty Baker, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ralph Garr also will be in attendance as special guests.

The event provides an opportunity for athletes to immerse themselves in the All-Star experience. It gives them a stage to showcase their capabilities and potentially earn an opportunity to play after college.

Matthews said multiple former participants ended up playing in the minor leagues, and their achievements enforce the goal of the event.

“They see their name tag up on the lockers, and they see their uniform,” Matthews said. “The sparkle in their eyes — the laughter and the smiles and just watching the players interact with each other and the former major leaguers is special and extremely unique. It never gets old when you see it happen.”

And Jordan and Justice will help to guide them through it.

“Those were two of the names at the top of the list,” Matthews said. “Two great ambassadors to lead these young men.”