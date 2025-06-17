Two former Braves will be in the Truist Park dugouts July 11 when MLB’s third annual HBCU Swingman Classic takes place.
Brian Jordan will manage the game’s National League team, while David Justice will lead the American League. Ken Griffey Jr. — whom the event is named for — helped select them from a wide group of Braves alumni.
“(Griffey) always felt it was important to have players that played in the major leagues, or have managed in the major leagues, to mentor and help give the players at the HBCUs a different perspective,” Del Matthews, senior vice president of baseball development for MLB, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And the same information that he received when he was coming up.”
The game will take place the Friday before the MLB All-Star game and will feature 50 of the top HBCU athletes. Former Braves Dusty Baker, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ralph Garr also will be in attendance as special guests.
The event provides an opportunity for athletes to immerse themselves in the All-Star experience. It gives them a stage to showcase their capabilities and potentially earn an opportunity to play after college.
Matthews said multiple former participants ended up playing in the minor leagues, and their achievements enforce the goal of the event.
“They see their name tag up on the lockers, and they see their uniform,” Matthews said. “The sparkle in their eyes — the laughter and the smiles and just watching the players interact with each other and the former major leaguers is special and extremely unique. It never gets old when you see it happen.”
And Jordan and Justice will help to guide them through it.
“Those were two of the names at the top of the list,” Matthews said. “Two great ambassadors to lead these young men.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Who are Braves’ top All-Star candidates? 3 players stand out.
The Braves could miss the postseason for the first time in seven years, but three of their players might make the All-Stars.
Late home runs power Braves past Rockies
Atlanta turned four double plays in the win while Colorado could only muster four runs out of its 14 hits and left 12 on base.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity
It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.
Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.
Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."
Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions
Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.