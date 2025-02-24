Atlanta United team physician offers 6 top safety tips for soccer season

Soccer season is finally here, but Atlanta United is already feeling the wear and tear of last year. Leading up to the team’s season opener against Montreal, Atlanta United was possibly going to have to do without 75% of its starting backline. An offseason shoulder surgery here, a hurting hamstring there — the team’s injuries seemed to be piling up even before the season’s first goal.

It’s a reminder that, while incredibly beneficial to health, sports can come with physical costs. That’s why Piedmont primary care physician Dr. Corey Carson, the official team physician of Atlanta United, sat down with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to talk injury prevention.

For parents and players alike, Carson has six major tips for youth soccer safety.

Get a physical

There is an important injury-prevention step players can take before the season even begins — the preseason physical.

“Number one is always get a preseason sports physical annually, preferably with a primary care physician who knows the youth athlete well, or one who has experience caring for athletes,” he said. “The doctor can screen for any conditions that could become more serious problems if not caught early. It’s also a chance to discuss any medical concerns the athlete has prior to starting the season.

“Sometimes these physicals get a little rushed or they get kind of scheduled last minute. (It’s a) good idea to aim for like a month prior to the start of the season. The reason being that it kind of gives us a little time to address any issues that come up before starting play.”

Warm up

Once the players make it the field, it’s time to stretch.

“(It’s) always a good idea to warm up in youth soccer,” according to Carson. “An appropriate warmup should last probably about 20 minutes at least. We have a lot of studies that show a proper warmup has really big effects on reducing injury. Generally, you want to start with low intensity movements like jogging, shuffling side to side. You want to include stretching in the warmup. Active stretching is better than static stretching. Atlanta United players never train without first warming up. It’s really equally important for youth players.”

Cross train

Staying physically active is important to good health, but some activities are more helpful than others. For athletes looking to maximize their competitive edge, it’s best to stay active through a variety of activities.

“Another good one is cross training by playing other sports throughout the year as opposed to year round organized soccer,” Carson said. “Youth soccer in America is more competitive today than it has ever been. That’s because the sport is rising in popularity so quickly in our country, so you have lots of kids that are sometimes playing year round on multiple teams.

“We know that kids that take a break from soccer to play other sports are less at risk for overuse injuries. Oftentimes, the kids can more fully develop their bodies. They can increase their athleticism by training in other sports and this can translate to improved performance in soccer.”

Sleep

Exercise can build muscle and burn fat, but rest is equally important for good health.

“Next tip is sleep,” according to Carson. “Sleep is super important to recovery, particularly in athletes that are still growing. So I recommend aiming for eight hours of sleep every night while you’re in season.”

Hydration

The South is hot and humid, with Peach State summers averaging in the upper 80s. Drinking plenty of water, however, can help keep the body cool and healthy.

“Hydration is one of the best ways to prevent heat illness, which is not uncommon in Georgia in the humid summer months. And it can be life threatening in extreme cases,” he said.

Drinking plenty of water isn’t just good for player health though. It also gives them an edge.

“A good way to present that message to kids is to let them know that hydrated players had better endurance than dehydrated players, which leads to better performance. Because I think kids sometimes are not necessarily thinking about their hydration, but they are very concerned with how well they’re playing.”

ACL injury prevention

There is a phrase that strikes fear in the hearts of players and coaches alike in almost any sport: ACL tear. It’s a painful injury that can cause significant long-term damage to the knee, potentially taking a player out of the competition permanently.

“It’s an often devastating knee injury, which usually requires surgery to reconstruct the ligament,” he continued. “We know female players are particularly at risk for this injury; it’s more common in girls than in boys.”

To protect the ACL from tearing, Carson suggested coaches incorporate the FIFA 11+ manual’s warmup routines, though similar programs also exist.

“There are lots of these training protocols out there now that have been designed to decrease the risk of ACL injury, basically by strengthening the muscles that attach to the knee, strengthening your core and improving biometrics in your knee,” he said.

“A bunch of studies indicate that these training programs are most effective when they’re performed twice a week during both the season and the off season,” he continued. “In other words, you want to continue strengthening those muscles that attach to the knee while you’re off season.”

The bottom line

From heat exhaustion to ACL tears, there are health risks parents and players should always take seriously. Through healthy practices and proper training, however, the sport can be a massive boon to young athletes.

According to the Atlanta United team physician, youth soccer is simply a wonderful way for kids to improve their health.

“I don’t want to discourage kids from playing sports with these tips,” Carson explained. “The healthy habits kids pick up and use in sports generally translate to health benefits way later in life and into adulthood. And soccer is really one of the safest sports out there.”

