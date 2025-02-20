Atlanta United injuries and other key stats ahead of Montreal

Atlanta United may be without three-fourths of its starting back line for Saturday’s MLS season-opening match against Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fullbacks Brooks Lennon (offseason shoulder surgery) and Pedro Amador (hamstring) already were known to be out. Centerback Derrick Williams sustained an undisclosed injury Wednesday that prevented him from training Thursday. Ronny Deila said that Williams, who started 26 matches last season, will be evaluated Friday. Amador, who started nine matches last season, is expected to resume training with the team next week, Deila said.
Because of the absence of Lennon, who started 33 matches last season, and Amador, Deila said that Dominik Chong Qui will be signed on a short-term agreement. Players not on the first-team roster can be called up on short contracts a maximum of six times a season. Chong Qui, whose Homegrown contract will begin in 2027, started several preseason matches at left fullback.
Ronald Hernandez and Matthew Edwards are the likely starters at fullback against Montreal. Deila said he likes that Hernandez can play on the right or left. He said that Edwards, a Homegrown signee with one previous start, has improved on defense and has potential.
“I’m looking forward to seeing both when we come to the real deal,” he said.
The only presumed starter who seems likely to play against Montreal is centerback Stian Gregersen. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said injuries or suspensions, anything that prevents players from starting, are just something else to deal with.
“I think the manager probably spoke to you guys about getting guys minutes throughout preseason, and so everyone feels ready and able to contribute,” Guzan said.
Captain. Deila said that Guzan will again serve as the team’s captain. He has been a captain for the Five Stripes 141 times. Deila said the vice captains hadn’t yet been selected.
Speaking before Deila on Thursday, Guzan said he didn’t know if he was going to be the captain, but whether he is or isn’t it wouldn’t change his or the team’s approach.
Saturday’s match will be Guzan’s 301st, combining MLS regular-season and playoff appearances. He will be the first player in franchise history to reach 200 appearances in regular-season matches if he plays Saturday.
Guzan as captain is important not only for the example he’s supposed to set, but this season MLS enacted a rule that only a team captain may approach a referee to discuss a call made during the match. If player(s) other than the captain approach the referee, they will designate a space and signal that the captain is the sole person permitted to communicate. A player(s) who enters the referee’s designated space following a key decision may be issued a yellow card for dissent.
Latte Lath debut. Deila implied that Emmanuel Latte Lath, who signed for an MLS-record $22 million from Middlesbrough, could start Saturday’s match. Latte Lath said Wednesday that he was going to do everything possible to be ready to play 90 minutes.
“For me, that doesn’t matter so much,” Deila said. “This is just go hard, and then we’ll see how long it lasts. So for me, it’s not about the quantity of the minutes, it’s about the quality in the minutes. And then hopefully in the end he will have 90 minutes.”
Deila then mentioned that Jamaal Thiare is pushing for time, too.
“That’s two players that really can hurt opponents,” he said.
Mark to hit. With a goal or assist Saturday, Miguel Almiron would become the fourth player in team history to reach 50 goal contributions in regular-season matches. The others are Josef Martínez (114 goal contributions), Thiago Almada (56), and Julian Gressel (50).
Buyouts. Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said Wednesday that the club used one of its two contract buyouts this season allowed by MLS on Derrick Etienne. The winger was sent on loan to Toronto last season.
Referees. The crew for Saturday’s match is scheduled to be Pierre Luc-Lauziere as referee, Lyes Arfa and Ben Pilgrim as the assistants, Filip Dujic as fourth official, Geoff Gamble as the VAR and Robert Schaap as the AVAR.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
