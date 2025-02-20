Atlanta United injuries and other key stats ahead of Montreal

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Ronald Hernandez and Matthew Edwards are the likely starters at fullback against Montreal. Deila said he likes that Hernandez can play on the right or left. He said that Edwards, a Homegrown signee with one previous start, has improved on defense and has potential.

“I’m looking forward to seeing both when we come to the real deal,” he said.

The only presumed starter who seems likely to play against Montreal is centerback Stian Gregersen. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said injuries or suspensions, anything that prevents players from starting, are just something else to deal with.

“I think the manager probably spoke to you guys about getting guys minutes throughout preseason, and so everyone feels ready and able to contribute,” Guzan said.

Captain. Deila said that Guzan will again serve as the team’s captain. He has been a captain for the Five Stripes 141 times. Deila said the vice captains hadn’t yet been selected.

Speaking before Deila on Thursday, Guzan said he didn’t know if he was going to be the captain, but whether he is or isn’t it wouldn’t change his or the team’s approach.

Saturday’s match will be Guzan’s 301st, combining MLS regular-season and playoff appearances. He will be the first player in franchise history to reach 200 appearances in regular-season matches if he plays Saturday.

Guzan as captain is important not only for the example he’s supposed to set, but this season MLS enacted a rule that only a team captain may approach a referee to discuss a call made during the match. If player(s) other than the captain approach the referee, they will designate a space and signal that the captain is the sole person permitted to communicate. A player(s) who enters the referee’s designated space following a key decision may be issued a yellow card for dissent.

Latte Lath debut. Deila implied that Emmanuel Latte Lath, who signed for an MLS-record $22 million from Middlesbrough, could start Saturday’s match. Latte Lath said Wednesday that he was going to do everything possible to be ready to play 90 minutes.

“For me, that doesn’t matter so much,” Deila said. “This is just go hard, and then we’ll see how long it lasts. So for me, it’s not about the quantity of the minutes, it’s about the quality in the minutes. And then hopefully in the end he will have 90 minutes.”

Deila then mentioned that Jamaal Thiare is pushing for time, too.

“That’s two players that really can hurt opponents,” he said.

Mark to hit. With a goal or assist Saturday, Miguel Almiron would become the fourth player in team history to reach 50 goal contributions in regular-season matches. The others are Josef Martínez (114 goal contributions), Thiago Almada (56), and Julian Gressel (50).

Buyouts. Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said Wednesday that the club used one of its two contract buyouts this season allowed by MLS on Derrick Etienne. The winger was sent on loan to Toronto last season.

Referees. The crew for Saturday’s match is scheduled to be Pierre Luc-Lauziere as referee, Lyes Arfa and Ben Pilgrim as the assistants, Filip Dujic as fourth official, Geoff Gamble as the VAR and Robert Schaap as the AVAR.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple