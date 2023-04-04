Analysis: Atlanta gets healthier; 2 other Georgia cities among 5 unhealthiest

After the numbers were tallied, Atlanta climbed 11 spots, from No. 24 last year to No. 11 in this year’s analysis.

We finished No. 7 for fitness and No. 18 for food and No. 27 for green spaces, but No. 74 for health care. The city’s overall score rose from 56.23 in 2022 to 57.11 this year.

Georgia’s other two cities in the analysis did not fare as well. Columbus and Augusta each fell into the bottom five.

Columbus (No. 174 in 2022) fell to No. 179, with an overall score of 29.05 (33.97 last year). The Fountain City ranked No. 170 for fitness, 171 for green space, 175 for food and 182 — last place — for health care.

Augusta (No. 175 in 2022) fell to No. 178 this year, with an overall score of 30.20 (33.76 in 2022). The Garden City finished No. 167 for health care and food, 175 for fitness and, ironically, 181 for green space.

San Francisco again claimed the top spot, with an overall score of 67.07, and Seattle was once again No. 2, with an overall score of 65.22.

They were followed by Honolulu (62.23), Salt Lake City (61.96), and Portland, Oregon (61.09), to round out the top five.