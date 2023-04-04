BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-85 reopens near Hartsfield-Jackson hours after crash
X

Analysis: Atlanta gets healthier; 2 other Georgia cities among 5 unhealthiest

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

In WalletHub’s annual analysis of U.S. cities’ health, Atlanta got healthier while Columbus and Augusta got unhealthier.

According to the financial website, location matters when it comes to health. Some cities promote access to nutritious food and recreational facilities, and others keep health care costs affordable.

ExploreIt might not be your fault if you can’t stop eating junk food

To identify the healthiest U.S. cities, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.

The financial website then evaluated the four dimensions using 43 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle.

Source: WalletHub

After the numbers were tallied, Atlanta climbed 11 spots, from No. 24 last year to No. 11 in this year’s analysis.

We finished No. 7 for fitness and No. 18 for food and No. 27 for green spaces, but No. 74 for health care. The city’s overall score rose from 56.23 in 2022 to 57.11 this year.

Georgia’s other two cities in the analysis did not fare as well. Columbus and Augusta each fell into the bottom five.

Columbus (No. 174 in 2022) fell to No. 179, with an overall score of 29.05 (33.97 last year). The Fountain City ranked No. 170 for fitness, 171 for green space, 175 for food and 182 — last place — for health care.

Augusta (No. 175 in 2022) fell to No. 178 this year, with an overall score of 30.20 (33.76 in 2022). The Garden City finished No. 167 for health care and food, 175 for fitness and, ironically, 181 for green space.

ExploreReport: 43% of Georgians are living with obesity

San Francisco again claimed the top spot, with an overall score of 67.07, and Seattle was once again No. 2, with an overall score of 65.22.

They were followed by Honolulu (62.23), Salt Lake City (61.96), and Portland, Oregon (61.09), to round out the top five.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Mayor warns Marjorie Taylor Greene to behave at Trump rally2h ago

Credit: AP

How Georgia’s school voucher expansion went down in defeat
2h ago

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
2h ago

Credit: Brant Sanderlin / bsanderlin@ajc.com

Beloved strength coach Dave Van Halanger dies
12h ago

Credit: Brant Sanderlin / bsanderlin@ajc.com

Beloved strength coach Dave Van Halanger dies
12h ago

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Cherokee school board member accused of verbal abuse of trans wrestler
16h ago
The Latest

New sensor could tell patients if they have COVID or the flu within seconds
26m ago
Georgia Nurses Foundation opens application period for 2023 scholarships
55m ago
Want to tap into your genius? Find yourself a good group
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top