Pulse Tamika Johnson, Northeast Georgia Health System Charge nurse creates meal support program for families at the bedside of their loved ones. 2026 Celebrating Nurses honoree Tamika Johnson learned how to care for others by watching her mother. (Surefire Video for the AJC)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Growing up in Buford and seeing her mother’s selfless devotion to family, caring for others comes naturally to Tamika Johnson. Now she is a charge nurse with the medical oncology unit at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. “My mother used to take care of her grandmother. Total care. She took care of her dad. It’s just what you do for family. You take care of your own,” she said.

Compassion defines Johnson’s approach to nursing, making her a 2026 Nurse Excellence Award winner. She was presented the award Thursday during a ceremony at Curate Event Space. Johnson’s compassion extends to the families of patients under her care. As co-worker Tanya Davin noted, Johnson filled a critical support gap for families staying with loved ones during prolonged hospital stays. Many of these caregivers, Davin said, miss work and skip meals to be with patients during chemotherapy or other treatments. “She took it upon herself to find creative ways to support them — offering extra dietary trays, sharing snacks and even providing coffee or soup from her own resources,” wrote Davin, who nominated Johnson.

When more support was needed, Johnson initiated a $5,000 grant proposal, “Feed My Supportive People,” to help families through difficult times. It was approved and funded by the hospital.

With this money, Johnson and fellow nurses provide up to two $7 cafeteria meal tickets per day to families. In doing so, they ensure caregivers do not go hungry while supporting their loved ones. Often, Johnson takes food orders and brings meals so these caregivers don’t have to leave the room. “It means a lot to the families and the patients. They hug you, they cry. It’s so sweet,” she said. No one is overlooked by Johnson, who regularly distributes family meal tickets while administering chemotherapy to patients on other units. “Tamika’s compassion, creativity, and leadership make her a true example of nursing excellence,” Davin wrote. “Her actions go far beyond clinical care — they touch lives, ease burdens and bring dignity to those in vulnerable moments.”

This commitment to helping others continues beyond her hospital shifts; on her days off, she assumes caregiving duties for her dad, allowing her mother, the full-time caregiver, to rest. She loves to bake and cook, often giving away the food. She invites those who’ve lost spouses to join her for holidays and delivers meals to them monthly. “I like caring for people. I like to feed people,” said the 51-year-old, who lives in Gainesville. Johnson is single with no children, but lots of nieces and nephews. Growing up, she saw caring for others modeled at home. This example directly shaped her early career aspirations. At age 14, she began working at a nursing home near Buford, serving meals, making beds and cleaning bedside tables.

“That’s where it all started,” she said. She transferred to a nursing home in Gainesville, then later went to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she continued as a certified nursing assistant before pursuing her nursing degree. While working full time at the hospital, Johnson attended North Georgia State College & University’s Gainesville campus to earn her nursing degree. She became a certified nurse in 2002. Since then, she has served as a floor nurse, assistant nurse manager and, for 20 years, as charge nurse at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Johnson said she enjoys working in oncology and hospice. “I know how to talk with patients and give them comfort, and the families trust me a lot,” she said.