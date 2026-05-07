Pulse Robin Burse, Grady Health System Professional practice manager restores confidence and community to nursing. Robin Burse, a 2026 Celebrating Nurses honoree, is the professional practice manager at Grady Memorial Hospital. (Surefire Video for the AJC)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Veteran nurse Robin Burse draws on her military experience to help in her role as professional practice manager at Grady Memorial Hospital. Reflecting on her position, Burse said, “The structure and way things should be done just make sense to me,” pointing to her Air Force background as the source of this perspective.

At 48, Burse advanced to her current leadership role at Grady in late 2024 after working as a clinical staff manager in an acute care unit. In this role, she helps nurses be heard and ensures their concerns reach executive leadership, strengthening communication across all levels. “I love what I do. Of my 22 years in nursing, this is what I’m meant to do, and I’m glad for the opportunity,” said Burse, a 2026 AJC Nurse Excellence Award winner. She was presented the award Thursday during a ceremony at Curate Event Space. Burse said Grady “wants to hear the voice of the front-line staff. They take it seriously.”

In her first year in this position, Burse “restored clarity, confidence and community to nursing across our system,” co-worker Leah Satonica wrote in nominating Burse for Celebrating Nurses.

Satonica credited Burse with reviving Grady’s professional governance, noticing tired nurses and overwhelmed leaders. Practice structures lacked cohesion after years of strain. Burse created “safe spaces where nurses could articulate the realities of pressure injuries, falls, patient experience and teamwork without fear of judgment,” Satonica noted. Through her “Lead Their Needs” sessions, monthly council meetings and constant presence on the units, Burse offers front-line nurses a chance to be heard. In addition, Burse meets with leadership once a month to share staff concerns and improve support. “I get the best of both worlds. I get to connect with the front-line staff, and I get to share with the leadership team what they need and how we can support them with what they need,” Burse said. She enjoys facilitating communication and refining policies to keep nursing evidence-based and current.

Her work is shaped by her military service, where procedure and outcomes are standardized. This familiarity guides her daily. Originally from Walker County, Burse joined the Air Force immediately after graduating from high school. Following four years of service, she earned a nursing degree at a community college in Port Angeles, Washington, where she had been stationed. Burse first worked as a nurse at a small community hospital in Port Angeles and stayed there 16 years before returning to Georgia in 2020. She then served as nurse director and manager at two metro Atlanta hospitals before joining Grady about two years ago. Burse thought she was taking a chance on Grady, but in reality, she said, “Grady took a chance on me.” “I feel really blessed because I love what I do and I’m just grateful I have the opportunity to do it in the way that Grady has allowed,” Burse explained.