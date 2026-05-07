Pulse Heather McNeal, Northeast Georgia Health System Nurse manager creates bereavement boxes to support families of patients who don’t survive. Heather McNeal, a 2026 Celebrating Nurses honoree, is nurse manager of the surgical trauma intensive care unit at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. (Surefire Video for the AJC)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Heather McNeal never considered herself a leader, but her co-workers always have. At Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, she’s known for her exceptional leadership as nurse manager of the surgical trauma intensive care unit.

This recognition is reflected in her recent 2026 Nurse Excellence Award, which highlights her leadership in providing patient care, mentoring and guiding her staff. She was presented the award Thursday during a ceremony at Curate Event Space. Nurses Meagan Frullaney and Missy Scott say McNeal cares deeply about both patients and staff. In nominating McNeal for Celebrating Nurses, Frullaney and Scott praised their manager’s empathy, noting, “Her comfort and clear communication during challenges is commendable.” Because of her dedication, she ensures patients and families feel heard, understood and cared for.

“I feel like I truly care,” McNeal said. “Sometimes, that can be a downfall. But I truly care about the team, the patients and a positive environment where everyone feels supported and their voice can be heard.”

McNeal’s unit handles patients who are coming out of surgery or have trauma from car wrecks or falls. To support families of patients who don’t survive, McNeal created a bereavement box with bottles, cards and ink pads. When a family loses a loved one, the team fills the box with fingerprints, hair locks and heartbeat strips. Over time, McNeal has added other keepsakes, giving families lasting mementos of their lost loved ones. Co-workers also describe her as proactive and results-driven, implementing programs that significantly improve satisfaction and safety. These efforts led to a Silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, recognizing the unit’s high-quality care and positive work environment.

Looking ahead, the nurse manager is already leading her unit in preparations to achieve the Gold-level Beacon. Frullaney and Scott call her leadership “approachable, compassionate, and hands-on.” “Her door is always open, whether it be for professional advice or personal support. She regularly encourages staff on a deeper level, showing genuine concern for our well-being.” McNeal said she strives to lead by example and wouldn’t ask staff to do anything she wouldn’t do herself. “I’m always willing to jump in with them when there’s a busy shift.” she said.

McNeal grew up in Gainesville and began her career in 2010 as a certified nursing assistant on the pediatric unit at Northeast Georgia Medical Center shortly after graduating from Georgia Southern University with a degree in child and family development. After six months, she transferred to the critical care unit and was there for 10 years. While working full time as a single mom, McNeal returned to college for a nursing degree, graduating from Brenau University in 2019. She later earned her master’s degree. She has worked as a surgical trauma ICU nurse since graduating.

“Growing up, I always said I wanted to be a nurse. I always felt that calling to help people,” she said. “I really don’t see myself doing anything else. I don’t think I would be happy doing anything else.” The 40-year-old nurse manager married Dustin McNeal four years ago after meeting at the hospital. Dustin works as a tech in another ICU. “He’s a great stepdad,” McNeal said. The family lives in Gainesville with her 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Co-workers praise her leadership in balancing motherhood with a demanding career. They said her personal challenges never affected her strong leadership and compassionate patient care. Reflecting on her journey, McNeal said that her team has supported her throughout her career and that she values leading co-workers and supporting patients and families.