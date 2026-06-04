Competing claims swirl as Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP governor’s race

Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes a moratorium on new data centers.
Why June could be one of the most pivotal months in Georgia politics.
Many of the state’s congressional delegation members are choosing not to endorse runoff candidates.
Dueling narratives
Republican candidates for governor Rick Jackson (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp hasn’t picked sides in the GOP runoff for governor. But Rick Jackson’s latest ad might leave voters thinking otherwise.
The billionaire is airing a spot this week that lifts from Kemp’s interview with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, where the governor praised Jackson as a “great supporter” and adds that the “race is ripe for a political outsider, especially someone who can self-fund.”
What the ad doesn’t mention: Kemp praised Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the same interview, saying the two have a “great working relationship.”
Jones has also aired ads showcasing his ties to Kemp. But his campaign has been far more eager to highlight the Republican whose backing he actually has: President Donald Trump.
“I wouldn’t throw stones at anything that the governor has done, because you always know where he is on things,” Jones said in an interview. “That’s probably the best thing about his leadership. There’s no guessing, because once he makes a decision, he sticks with it. I’m very similar in that regard.”
Kemp, meanwhile, is making clear he’s not about to get off the sidelines in the race for his job.
“The only candidate the governor has endorsed in the runoff elections thus far is Derek Dooley, and any insinuation to the contrary is not true,” said his aide, Garrison Douglas.
Things to know
Chris Andrews, vice president of sales for Printelect, shows off a touchscreen voting system at the Georgia Capitol in March. (Adam Beam/AJC)
Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:
Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts is calling out Kemp for his appointments to a new transportation planning agency board, the AJC’s Sara Gregory reports.
Democratic voters in the insurance commissioner race must choose between a former Atlanta City Council member in the middle of a campaign ethics probe and an industry veteran with no experience in public office, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.
Turnout boost?
Gov. Brian Kemp (center) greets supporters of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley at his election night party last month. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Kemp might have just given Republicans a way to goose GOP turnout in November.
A new law lets voters raise sales taxes to offset some of their property taxes. But the move requires approval from both voters and lawmakers. Because the Legislature won’t convene in regular session until next year, it looked like 2027 would be the soonest referendums could make it to the ballot.
But Wednesday, Kemp updated his call for a special session later this month to include property taxes. That means lawmakers could pass laws putting these sales tax referendums on the ballot this November.
These new sales taxes would have no impact on school property taxes. But the Association County Commissioners of Georgia says it would be enough to completely eliminate county and city homestead property taxes in 110 of the state’s 159 counties.
Democratic and Republican voters both like tax cuts. But Republican officials might believe they can boost turnout among the party faithful by putting property taxes on the ballot.
Georgia’s June of political reckoning
People wait in line to vote at Buckhead Library last month. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
We’re just days into what could be one of the most pivotal months in Georgia politics. Let us count the ways.
First comes the June 16 runoff, when Republicans will settle their marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate. The next day, lawmakers return to the Capitol for a special session that has quickly grown in scope.
The agenda now includes rewriting Georgia’s political maps for the 2028 cycle, overhauling voting rules and, as of Wednesday, tackling property taxes.
The timing matters. If Kemp’s preferred Senate candidate, former football coach Derek Dooley, falls to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, do GOP lawmakers feel freer to challenge the governor’s approach to redistricting and voting changes?
If Jones loses the gubernatorial runoff to Jackson, how much appetite will he have to steer the Senate through a high-stakes session days after a bruising defeat?
And if both Kemp and Jones emerge weakened, who fills the vacuum?
Those are just a few of the questions shaping the month. The back-to-back runoff and special session will determine more than who survives until the November election. It could decide who has the leverage over state politics for the rest of the decade.
Staying neutral
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is seen during a 2025 House Energy and Commerce hearing in Washington. (Nathan Posner for the AJC)
Candidates in runoff races have been racking up endorsements from allies and former opponents. But many members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are choosing not to endorse, particularly when it come to a race involving one of their own.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Data center clash
The Yates Power Plant in Newnan has caught the attention of developers who want to build a large data center nearby, covering 4.9 million square feet. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Kemp blasted Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms as “irresponsible” for proposing a moratorium on new data centers, sharpening a debate over economic development, energy and local control that is helping to shape the race to succeed him.
The Republican told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday at an energy conference in Las Vegas that Bottoms is pressing an “insane position” by pushing to pause development of the massive new facilities.
Bottoms argues the state needs to slow down and reassess the rapid expansion of data centers to “give us the opportunity to understand exactly where we are — are we on the right track or do we scale back?”
Kemp countered that he recently heard a very different message in Early County, one of Georgia’s poorest counties, where local officials greeted him almost as soon as he got out of the car with what he said was the same message: “Please help us with our data center. We want to build a data center here. We know that will provide good paying jobs.’”
Kemp said he doesn’t want to push data centers in places where local officials don’t want them.
“But there are many places around the state where people do want it,” he added. “And that’s where we need to work with them.”
Today in Washington
Trump will make an announcement regarding energy produced by coal.
The House will vote on a resolution expressing support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, a war powers resolution pulling troops from Lebanon and one of 12 appropriations bills.
The Senate will have a marathon session to vote on amendments ahead of passage of the reconciliation bill to fund immigration enforcement.
MARTA safety
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in March. (Seth Wenig/AP)
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced today he is launching an investigation of spending and security protocols at MARTA following a deadly stabbing on a train last weekend.
The Federal Transit Administration will review the money MARTA has spent on security, its safety protocols the risks riders and employees face on the network of trains. Duffy also pointed to a second nonfatal stabbing on May 24 at a MARTA station.
“Every American should be disturbed by the horrific crimes we have seen on MARTA in the last month,” Duffy said in a news release. “No one should be forced to fear for their safety simply because they choose to ride public transit.”
Atlanta resident Margaret Swan was killed while riding a MARTA train on May 30 in what officials said was a “completely random” attack.
Shoutouts
State Rep. Phil Olaleye, center, seen here at the state Capitol in 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Today’s birthday
State Rep. Phil Olaleye, D-Atlanta.
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
I-285 just prior to the Cascade Road exit. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Heads up: I-285 will close between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive this weekend. Plan accordingly.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.