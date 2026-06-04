Politically Georgia Competing claims swirl as Kemp stays on sidelines of GOP governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Gov. Brian Kemp, center, appears at the annual Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative luncheon in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Keisha Lance Bottoms proposes a moratorium on new data centers.

Why June could be one of the most pivotal months in Georgia politics.

Many of the state’s congressional delegation members are choosing not to endorse runoff candidates.

Dueling narratives Republican candidates for governor Rick Jackson (left) and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young governor debate in April. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Gov. Brian Kemp hasn’t picked sides in the GOP runoff for governor. But Rick Jackson’s latest ad might leave voters thinking otherwise. The billionaire is airing a spot this week that lifts from Kemp’s interview with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, where the governor praised Jackson as a “great supporter” and adds that the “race is ripe for a political outsider, especially someone who can self-fund.” What the ad doesn’t mention: Kemp praised Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the same interview, saying the two have a “great working relationship.”

Jones has also aired ads showcasing his ties to Kemp. But his campaign has been far more eager to highlight the Republican whose backing he actually has: President Donald Trump.

“I wouldn’t throw stones at anything that the governor has done, because you always know where he is on things,” Jones said in an interview. “That’s probably the best thing about his leadership. There’s no guessing, because once he makes a decision, he sticks with it. I’m very similar in that regard.” Kemp, meanwhile, is making clear he’s not about to get off the sidelines in the race for his job. “The only candidate the governor has endorsed in the runoff elections thus far is Derek Dooley, and any insinuation to the contrary is not true,” said his aide, Garrison Douglas. Things to know Chris Andrews, vice president of sales for Printelect, shows off a touchscreen voting system at the Georgia Capitol in March. (Adam Beam/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts is calling out Kemp for his appointments to a new transportation planning agency board, the AJC’s Sara Gregory reports.

Private companies are angling for a lucrative statewide contract while state lawmakers are preparing for a special session to address Georgia’s voting system, the AJC’s Caleb Groves and Tamar Hallerman report.

Democratic voters in the insurance commissioner race must choose between a former Atlanta City Council member in the middle of a campaign ethics probe and an industry veteran with no experience in public office, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports. Turnout boost? Gov. Brian Kemp (center) greets supporters of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley at his election night party last month. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Kemp might have just given Republicans a way to goose GOP turnout in November. A new law lets voters raise sales taxes to offset some of their property taxes. But the move requires approval from both voters and lawmakers. Because the Legislature won’t convene in regular session until next year, it looked like 2027 would be the soonest referendums could make it to the ballot. But Wednesday, Kemp updated his call for a special session later this month to include property taxes. That means lawmakers could pass laws putting these sales tax referendums on the ballot this November.

These new sales taxes would have no impact on school property taxes. But the Association County Commissioners of Georgia says it would be enough to completely eliminate county and city homestead property taxes in 110 of the state’s 159 counties. Democratic and Republican voters both like tax cuts. But Republican officials might believe they can boost turnout among the party faithful by putting property taxes on the ballot. Georgia’s June of political reckoning People wait in line to vote at Buckhead Library last month. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) We’re just days into what could be one of the most pivotal months in Georgia politics. Let us count the ways. First comes the June 16 runoff, when Republicans will settle their marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate. The next day, lawmakers return to the Capitol for a special session that has quickly grown in scope.

The agenda now includes rewriting Georgia’s political maps for the 2028 cycle, overhauling voting rules and, as of Wednesday, tackling property taxes. The timing matters. If Kemp’s preferred Senate candidate, former football coach Derek Dooley, falls to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, do GOP lawmakers feel freer to challenge the governor’s approach to redistricting and voting changes? If Jones loses the gubernatorial runoff to Jackson, how much appetite will he have to steer the Senate through a high-stakes session days after a bruising defeat? And if both Kemp and Jones emerge weakened, who fills the vacuum? Those are just a few of the questions shaping the month. The back-to-back runoff and special session will determine more than who survives until the November election. It could decide who has the leverage over state politics for the rest of the decade.

Staying neutral U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is seen during a 2025 House Energy and Commerce hearing in Washington. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) Candidates in runoff races have been racking up endorsements from allies and former opponents. But many members of Georgia’s congressional delegation are choosing not to endorse, particularly when it come to a race involving one of their own. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said immediately after placing third in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race that he didn’t anticipate endorsing either Collins or Dooley in the runoff. U.S. Reps. Andrew Clyde and Rich McCormick — two other GOP incumbents who are expected to coast to reelection in November — are also staying out of it. McCormick, R-Suwanee, said he didn’t have a close relationship with either candidate to justify making an endorsement that is unlikely to move the needle and also carries political risks for him.

“Let’s say I endorse either one of the two, that means about half my constituency will probably be angry with me because it’s divided about 50-50,” he said. Listen up Republican U.S. Senate candidates Mike Collins, left, and Derek Dooley participate in the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series on Sunday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we examine the high-stakes Republican U.S. Senate runoff between Collins and Dooley. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Data center clash The Yates Power Plant in Newnan has caught the attention of developers who want to build a large data center nearby, covering 4.9 million square feet. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) Kemp blasted Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms as “irresponsible” for proposing a moratorium on new data centers, sharpening a debate over economic development, energy and local control that is helping to shape the race to succeed him. The Republican told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday at an energy conference in Las Vegas that Bottoms is pressing an “insane position” by pushing to pause development of the massive new facilities. Bottoms argues the state needs to slow down and reassess the rapid expansion of data centers to “give us the opportunity to understand exactly where we are — are we on the right track or do we scale back?”

Kemp countered that he recently heard a very different message in Early County, one of Georgia’s poorest counties, where local officials greeted him almost as soon as he got out of the car with what he said was the same message: “Please help us with our data center. We want to build a data center here. We know that will provide good paying jobs.’” Kemp said he doesn’t want to push data centers in places where local officials don’t want them. “But there are many places around the state where people do want it,” he added. “And that’s where we need to work with them.” Today in Washington Trump will make an announcement regarding energy produced by coal.

The House will vote on a resolution expressing support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, a war powers resolution pulling troops from Lebanon and one of 12 appropriations bills.

The Senate will have a marathon session to vote on amendments ahead of passage of the reconciliation bill to fund immigration enforcement. MARTA safety U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in March. (Seth Wenig/AP)