Metro Atlanta Some DeKalb leaders want to double distance required between data centers, homes The requests came after several residents voiced deep-seated concerns about the energy-intensive computing warehouses during a heavily attended committee meeting. Jordan Moses and other residents snap their fingers in response to comments made by the public during a DeKalb County committee meeting that included discussion about data centers on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Reed Williams 8 minutes ago Share

DeKalb County commissioners are pushing for more revisions to a draft amendment to the county code to regulate data centers, including doubling the distance the facilities must be from homes, county parks and trails. The requests came after several residents voiced deep-seated concerns about the energy-intensive computing warehouses during a heavily attended committee meeting Tuesday evening at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest.

Commissioner Chakira Johnson, the board’s presiding officer, asked staff to make changes based on the suggestions commissioners and residents made at Tuesday’s meeting and present the revised document at a June 23 meeting. She said at that point the board should defer action again on the amendment “until everyone has time to digest that language and then go from there.” She added that she expects the Board of Commissioners also will extend the moratorium on the development or expansion of data centers that is set to expire this month. Data centers are effectively huge warehouses that store computer servers to power artificial intelligence and other digital products.

The draft amendment says data centers would not be permitted within 500 feet of homes, parks or trails, among other requirements. On Tuesday, Commissioners Michelle Long Spears of District 2, which includes Brookhaven and Decatur, and LaDena Bolton of District 7, a “super district” that covers the eastern half of the county, said the distance should be doubled to 1,000 feet.

Some residents want the facilities farther away than that. “The current text amendment will not protect us,” south DeKalb resident Jackie Malcom told commissioners. “The current version requires only 500 feet between neighborhoods and data centers. We need at least a mile.” Some residents of DeKalb County wear shirts protesting data center campuses during a committee meeting Tuesday that included discussion about data center regulation, at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) Malcom, who lives off Bouldercrest Road in District 3, added that she is concerned about potential emissions from large data centers and their impact on water resources. Resident Amy Fields-Taylor noted that county officials have said an outright ban of data centers would open the county to legal challenges.

“My question to you all is, ‘Why are you not afraid of us?’” Fields-Taylor told commissioners. “Where in the ordinance does it provide for us in regards to health care or financial ruin? “I can tell you, if I get sick, lose my home’s value and get stuck next to a data center, you can bet your bitcoins I am going to call a lawyer. So be afraid of us, not them.” Among the changes to the amendment requested by some commissioners, Bolton said she would like the county to prohibit data center campuses that total 500,000 square feet or more. Many data centers in Georgia are far larger, and it’s rare for a campus proposal to be under 1 million square feet. District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick, who represents north DeKalb cities such as Chamblee, Dunwoody and Tucker, suggested the moratorium be extended another year. “Let the PSC elections happen,” he said, referring to the Public Service Commission. “We’ll figure out what direction they’re going to go, and then, we bring it back to the Board of Commissioners at that point. “We have our residents up in arms, sort of frustrated even with the considerations that we have right now.”