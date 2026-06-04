Robb Pitts calls out Brian Kemp for his transportation appointments

Passengers get on the Gold line MARTA train at Peachtree Center toward Doraville in Atlanta in 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Fulton County Commission chair noted seven of the eight people appointed by the Republican governor are white.

The Fulton County Commission chair noted seven of the eight people appointed by the Republican governor are white.

A spokesperson for the governor did not respond to a request for comment.

“That means zero, underscore zero, representation for Black females or Black males, zero representation from the south side of the metro where all of the growth is expected for the next several years,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said.

Gov. Brian Kemp appoints eight of the new Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority’s 13 members. Seven of his picks are white, and all but one are men. The governor’s picks from the metro region come from Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Leadership of the board that will oversee Georgia’s new transit planning agency is taking shape — and so far, it’s mostly white with no representation from south metro Atlanta communities.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts says that while he respects everyone Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed to the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority, he is concerned the makeup of the group doesn’t reflect the larger metro area. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“That means zero, underscore zero, representation for Black females or Black males, zero representation from the south side of the metro where all of the growth is expected for the next several years,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said.

Gov. Brian Kemp appoints eight of the new Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority’s 13 members. Seven of his picks are white, and all but one are men. The governor’s picks from the metro region come from Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Leadership of the board that will oversee Georgia’s new transit planning agency is taking shape — and so far, it’s mostly white with no representation from south metro Atlanta communities.

State lawmakers created the new planning agency earlier this year to replace the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority, also known as the ATL.

Of the 13 people on the new board, five must live in the 13-county Atlanta metro area. In those counties, 61% of residents are minorities, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates.

Two of Kemp’s appointees live in Fulton County, including Steve Brock, who led the ATL board before it was abolished. Kemp appointed three people who live outside of metro Atlanta, including Walter “Sonny” Deriso, a former chair of GRTA’s board.

Four appointments will come from the lieutenant governor and House speaker, who have not yet made their selections. Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry rounds out the board as the 13th member.