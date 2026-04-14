Politics State Election Board meets as Georgia faces an election crisis Starting in July, Georgia can’t count votes with QR codes. Georgia State Election Board members, from left, Sara Tindall Ghazal, Salleigh Grubbs, Executive Director James Mills, Chair John Fervier, Vice Chair Janice Johnston and Janelle King discuss agendas during the State Election Board’s monthly meeting at the Historic Barrow County Courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Winder. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Caleb Groves 55 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s State Election Board meets in Dawsonville Wednesday amid a looming deadline set by the Republican-controlled General Assembly that could soon make counting votes with the state’s current system illegal. Lawmakers adjourned for the regular legislative session earlier this month without addressing the deadline set in 2024 to remove QR codes to count ballots by July 1. Gov. Brian Kemp is weighing whether to call lawmakers back to Atlanta to address the matter.

Meanwhile, the State Election Board could take matters into its own hands. A proposal before the board would trigger a switch to paper ballots filled out by hand in place of the current system of touchscreen machines. RELATED Georgia election officials have no idea how to run elections after July The state board, controlled by a Republican majority, could consider a petition from election security advocates that would temporarily mandate all 159 counties switch to hand-marked paper ballots as the primary voting method starting in July. It could mean that voters cast ballots by filling out paper ballots by hand in the crucial November midterms, when voters will choose a new governor and vote on U.S. House and Senate seats. Counties would still be permitted to use touchscreens to accommodate people with disabilities.

State law already requires using paper ballots as a backup if the touchscreen voting system is determined to be impossible or impracticable to use.

Under the proposal, counties with multiple early in-person voting sites and at least 20 ballot permutations could print ballots on demand at polling locations to accommodate different configurations of districts and races. If the board chooses to advance the proposal, it would kick off a mandatory 30-day public comment period before the board could consider approving the petition. The board previously rejected a petition that would define when the state could use the backup system in place of Georgia’s voting touchscreens. State Election Board Vice Chair Janice Johnston said it was the duty of the Legislature to figure out when a backup system can be used. But without a legislative solution in sight, the latest proposal might gain traction with the board. Last month, the board approved a resolution urging lawmakers “to move to hand-marked paper ballots as soon as practicable.”