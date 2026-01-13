US Senate confirms Georgia general after bipartisan push from Kemp, Warnock

Today’s newsletter highlights:
- Lawmakers recommend new laws ahead of legislative session.
- Georgia House Republicans withdraw resolution commending DOGE.
- State Ethics Commission ramps up investigation of mystery campaign spending.
Today’s newsletter highlights:
After months of delay, the U.S. Senate last night confirmed Lt. Gen. Tom Carden as the new vice chief of the National Guard Bureau. And it took an enormous bipartisan effort to push the former Georgia National Guard commander across the finish line.
Carden’s nomination became collateral damage in a standoff between President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California over the administration’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles and other Democratic-run cities.
Padilla placed a hold on the nomination this summer, a powerful procedural tactic that had delayed Carden’s confirmation. The senator vowed not to relent unless the troops were withdrawn — a move the president ultimately announced last month.
Gov. Brian Kemp had publicly appealed to Padilla, warning that “an American hero is being prevented from taking a critical, national security post because of your interference.”
Behind the scenes, officials say U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., worked to break the impasse.
Warnock agreed the Guard never should have been sent to Los Angeles for domestic law enforcement, but he argued in multiple conversations with Padilla that Carden wasn’t responsible for a decision that Trump’s White House made.
He also stressed that the hold was delaying other Georgia military nominees, including a promotion for Maj. Gen. Joseph Jarrard.
Carden was confirmed by unanimous consent, meaning no roll call vote was taken. As a condition, he agreed to respond to all requests to appear or testify before any Senate committee.
Kemp celebrated the confirmation, saying Carden “has made our state proud through an incredible career dedicated to keeping Americans safe.”
Good morning! We’re 56 days away from the special election to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. We’re 126 days away from the primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races.
Here are three other things to know for today:
While lawmakers are only in session 40 days each year, they don’t take the other 325 days off. Ahead of the new session that began on Monday, they were busy meeting across 20 study committees.
Here’s a look at some of their findings and recommendations:
Get tough on absent students
A new fee for 911 services
Ban cellphones in high school classes
A new needs-based scholarship program
Sports betting
It’s been about a year since Republicans rushed to praise the Department of Government Efficiency, the quasi-governmental cost-cutting initiative led by Elon Musk.
But on Monday, the first day of the 2026 legislative session, Georgia House Republicans withdrew a resolution that would have commended Musk and Trump for a “their vision, leadership and dedication” to DOGE.
Georgia Republicans have not been shy about praising Trump, with the state Senate passing a resolution last year to commend him “on his re-election and successful conservative policies.” But the House resolution praising DOGE never got any traction.
That doesn’t mean Republicans are backing away from the president, said state Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, who was a co-sponsor of the resolution and asked for it to be withdrawn on Monday.
“We’ve seen President Trump and Mr. Musk kind of move on from their initial venture,” Kelley said. “We didn’t want there to be a redundancy with the resolution once that official effort in Washington had been kind of subsided.”
DOGE officially ended in November. Musk called it “somewhat successful,” but added he would not do it again.
The Georgia GOP’s effort to uncover who’s behind the mysterious $8 million-and-counting media blitz targeting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones could yield answers.
State investigators reviewing the party’s ethics complaint, which seeks to force Georgians for Integrity to register under state law and disclose its donors, have identified out-of-state parties that appear linked to the group. We’re also told the State Ethics Commission has issued subpoenas for bank records, communications and vendor contracts, signaling the case is active.
Jones’ campaign has also urged the Federal Communications Commission to step in. And it has pressed TV stations to pull the spot from the air.
State officials on Monday warned about 4,000 protesters could descend on the Capitol. Turns out they were off by a few thousand.
We counted a few dozen demonstrators packed onto the stairs of the Capitol for a midmorning rally. Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, said a few hundred were at the Capitol.
Young didn’t take offense to the over-exuberant warnings, but noted the participants were not protesters.
“It’s disappointing that people feel citizens trying to be engaged with their Legislature is a protest,” Young said. “We’re here to engage.”
Today on the "Politically Georgia” podcast you’ll hear interviews with lawmakers from first day of the legislative session. We’ll also discuss the mood inside the Capitol.
You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
It’s day two of the legislative session. Some of today’s happenings:
Eight candidates filed to run for Congress on Monday during the first day of qualifying for the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Candidates have until 1 p.m. Wednesday to file for the March 10 special election. There is no primary in the race, so candidates from both parties will appear on the ballot together. If none of the candidates get a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff on April 7.
The candidates so far:
Transitions:
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. Click here to submit the shoutouts. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
State Sen. Josh McLaurin offered this response to former Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Seth Clark’s decision to challenge him in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor: “This is not a moment when Democratic voters can or should settle for anything less than a proven fighter.”
That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.
The Latest