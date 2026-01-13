Politically Georgia US Senate confirms Georgia general after bipartisan push from Kemp, Warnock Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden (left) is the new vice chief of the National Guard Bureau. He is pictured with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022 speaking to the news media about Hurricane Ian. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Lawmakers recommend new laws ahead of legislative session.

Georgia House Republicans withdraw resolution commending DOGE.

State Ethics Commission ramps up investigation of mystery campaign spending.

Breakthrough Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden is the new vice chief of the National Guard Bureau. (Department of Defense) After months of delay, the U.S. Senate last night confirmed Lt. Gen. Tom Carden as the new vice chief of the National Guard Bureau. And it took an enormous bipartisan effort to push the former Georgia National Guard commander across the finish line. Carden’s nomination became collateral damage in a standoff between President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California over the administration’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles and other Democratic-run cities. Padilla placed a hold on the nomination this summer, a powerful procedural tactic that had delayed Carden’s confirmation. The senator vowed not to relent unless the troops were withdrawn — a move the president ultimately announced last month.

Gov. Brian Kemp had publicly appealed to Padilla, warning that “an American hero is being prevented from taking a critical, national security post because of your interference.”

Behind the scenes, officials say U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., worked to break the impasse. Warnock agreed the Guard never should have been sent to Los Angeles for domestic law enforcement, but he argued in multiple conversations with Padilla that Carden wasn’t responsible for a decision that Trump’s White House made. He also stressed that the hold was delaying other Georgia military nominees, including a promotion for Maj. Gen. Joseph Jarrard. Carden was confirmed by unanimous consent, meaning no roll call vote was taken. As a condition, he agreed to respond to all requests to appear or testify before any Senate committee. Kemp celebrated the confirmation, saying Carden “has made our state proud through an incredible career dedicated to keeping Americans safe.”

Things to know

Good morning! We're 56 days away from the special election to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. We're 126 days away from the primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other races. Here are three other things to know for today: The AJC's Riley Bunch writes about the bills Atlanta leaders support and fear as Georgia's legislative session begins.

A baby from coastal Georgia is the state's first measles case of the year, the AJC's Ariel Hart reports.

Environmental groups are asking the Public Service Commission to reconsider its decision to let Georgia Power greatly expand its power fleet, the AJC's Drew Kann and Kristi E. Swartz report.

A baby from coastal Georgia is the state’s first measles case of the year, the AJC’s Ariel Hart reports.

Environmental groups are asking the Public Service Commission to reconsider its decision to let Georgia Power greatly expand its power fleet, the AJC’s Drew Kann and Kristi E. Swartz report. Best laid plans State representatives watch a presentation at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

While lawmakers are only in session 40 days each year, they don’t take the other 325 days off. Ahead of the new session that began on Monday, they were busy meeting across 20 study committees. Here’s a look at some of their findings and recommendations: Get tough on absent students About 20% of Georgia’s public school students have been chronically absent in recent years, meaning they miss at least 10% of the school year. A state Senate panel studying the issue last summer recommended making students ineligible for sports if they miss a certain number of days. They also endorsed giving school districts the authority to suspend a student’s learner’s permit or driver’s license for failing to show up to school. A new fee for 911 services

Georgia’s emergency management officials say the state’s 911 system is woefully out of date. But replacing it will be expensive. A House panel studied the issue this summer and recommended establishing a state 911 fee to replace local fees. Voters would have to approve the change via an amendment to the state Constitution. Ban cellphones in high school classes Georgia’s new law banning cellphones in elementary and middle schools won’t take effect until July. But a panel of state Senators already wants to expand it to include high schools. House Speaker Jon Burns says he supports it, so this idea has real momentum heading into the session. A new needs-based scholarship program Georgia’s lottery-funded scholarship programs are famous for helping generations of students get a college education. But the programs are only available to people who get good enough grades to qualify. A Senate panel endorsed creating a new scholarship program based on people’s ability to pay. Most other states do this.

Sports betting A House study committee spent the summer examining whether the state should legalize sports betting. But its final report doesn’t give a recommendation. That could be because the committee’s chair, former state Rep. Marcus Wiedower, resigned in October. Instead, a special Senate committee assigned to study ways to boost Georgia’s tourism endorsed a plan to “legalize mobile sports betting.” As our AJC colleague Maya T. Prabu reports, this idea appears to be running out of steam in the Legislature. DOGE withdrawal State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, first took office in 2013. (Natrice Miller/AJC) It’s been about a year since Republicans rushed to praise the Department of Government Efficiency, the quasi-governmental cost-cutting initiative led by Elon Musk. But on Monday, the first day of the 2026 legislative session, Georgia House Republicans withdrew a resolution that would have commended Musk and Trump for a “their vision, leadership and dedication” to DOGE.

Georgia Republicans have not been shy about praising Trump, with the state Senate passing a resolution last year to commend him “on his re-election and successful conservative policies.” But the House resolution praising DOGE never got any traction. That doesn’t mean Republicans are backing away from the president, said state Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, who was a co-sponsor of the resolution and asked for it to be withdrawn on Monday. “We’ve seen President Trump and Mr. Musk kind of move on from their initial venture,” Kelley said. “We didn’t want there to be a redundancy with the resolution once that official effort in Washington had been kind of subsided.” DOGE officially ended in November. Musk called it “somewhat successful,” but added he would not do it again. Mystery ad Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, pictured in the state Senate on Monday, is a Republican candidate for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Georgia GOP’s effort to uncover who’s behind the mysterious $8 million-and-counting media blitz targeting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones could yield answers. State investigators reviewing the party’s ethics complaint, which seeks to force Georgians for Integrity to register under state law and disclose its donors, have identified out-of-state parties that appear linked to the group. We’re also told the State Ethics Commission has issued subpoenas for bank records, communications and vendor contracts, signaling the case is active. Jones’ campaign has also urged the Federal Communications Commission to step in. And it has pressed TV stations to pull the spot from the air. Missed the mark Demonstrators rallied for the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, or SNAP, at the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) State officials on Monday warned about 4,000 protesters could descend on the Capitol. Turns out they were off by a few thousand.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether bans of transgender women and girls in female sports in Idaho and West Virginia violate the Constitution. Replacing MTG Eight candidates filed to run for Congress on Monday during the first day of qualifying for the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Candidates have until 1 p.m. Wednesday to file for the March 10 special election. There is no primary in the race, so candidates from both parties will appear on the ballot together. If none of the candidates get a majority of the vote, the top two will advance to a runoff on April 7. The candidates so far:

Republicans: Clay Fuller, Christian Hurd, Nicky Lama, Brian Stover, James Tully, Jennifer Turnipseed

Democrat: Shawn Harris

