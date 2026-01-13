Legislative bills Atlanta supports — and fears — as the new session begins

Atlanta’s political leaders watch with bated breath every year when state lawmakers descend on Georgia’s Capitol for the 40-day legislative session.
That’s because some members of the GOP-led state House and Senate tend to introduce bills that affect the city, which Atlanta lawmakers adamantly oppose and are often pushed by legislators who live well outside city limits.
Throughout his first term in office, Mayor Andre Dickens has successfully thwarted multiple attempts by some GOP lawmakers to back legislation that would have paved the way for a vote on Buckhead becoming an independent city.
City Council members say they are cautiously optimistic Atlanta won’t become a target this year. But just in case, the body approved a list of legislative items it would support and oppose under the Gold Dome.
A potential takeover of the detention center is atop the list of legislation city officials say would hurt Atlanta. The lease agreement with Fulton County is set to expire at the end of this year.
“Handing control to outside entities risks diverting resources away from Atlanta’s reform-oriented goals and could lead to operational changes that may not align with the city’s values or needs,” officials said in a legislative summary approved by City Council.
But there are some bills Atlanta leaders say they hope state lawmakers pass:
Tax credits for small businesses
In-state tuition for DACA students
Water consumption reporting requirements for data centers
Stronger street car racing legislation
Creation of an event ticket fee
Penalties for crimes using artificial intelligence
Educational incentives for police officers and mental health support for first responders
Newly elected Atlanta City Council president Marci Collier Overstreet announces committee chair assignments for the upcoming term at Atlanta City Hall on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
City Council members get committee assignments
Part of the duties of Atlanta City Council president is to make committee assignments that are crucial to setting the legislative agenda. City Council has seven standing committees that meet biweekly and must approve most pieces of legislation before they can be voted on by the full council.
Chairing a committee also means in-depth interactions with city department heads. Some committee heads are delegated duties outside City Hall and sit on powerful planning boards like Invest Atlanta and the Beltline.
After the official swearing-in ceremony last week that kicked off the start of a new four-year term for Atlanta lawmakers, newly elected President Marci Collier Overstreet announced committee chairs.
Overstreet said while campaigning that she would select chairs who align with both her and the mayor’s legislative goals.
“Every member of this City Council has something powerful to offer,” Overstreet said last week. “I will ensure that every member of council can bring their passion, expertise and heart to their committee assignments.”
The committee chairs are:
City utilities: Dustin Hillis
Committee on council: Byron Amos
Community development/human services: Matt Westmoreland
Finance/executive: Jason Winston
Public safety and legal administration: Andrea Boone
Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.