Metro Atlanta Legislative bills Atlanta supports — and fears — as the new session begins A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know from Atlanta City Hall. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (left) and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum (right) are acknowledged during Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address at the Capitol in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta’s political leaders watch with bated breath every year when state lawmakers descend on Georgia’s Capitol for the 40-day legislative session. That’s because some members of the GOP-led state House and Senate tend to introduce bills that affect the city, which Atlanta lawmakers adamantly oppose and are often pushed by legislators who live well outside city limits.

Throughout his first term in office, Mayor Andre Dickens has successfully thwarted multiple attempts by some GOP lawmakers to back legislation that would have paved the way for a vote on Buckhead becoming an independent city. Other legislative initiatives that have troubled city leaders are making sleep on city streets illegal; forcing the city to increase the number of Fulton County jail inmates housed in the Atlanta City Detention Center; and threatening a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. RELATED Activists press Georgia lawmakers to defend civil liberties City Council members say they are cautiously optimistic Atlanta won’t become a target this year. But just in case, the body approved a list of legislative items it would support and oppose under the Gold Dome. A potential takeover of the detention center is atop the list of legislation city officials say would hurt Atlanta. The lease agreement with Fulton County is set to expire at the end of this year.

“Handing control to outside entities risks diverting resources away from Atlanta’s reform-oriented goals and could lead to operational changes that may not align with the city’s values or needs,” officials said in a legislative summary approved by City Council.

RELATED Will Georgia expand school cellphone ban? Most state bans include high schools. But there are some bills Atlanta leaders say they hope state lawmakers pass: Tax credits for small businesses

In-state tuition for DACA students

Water consumption reporting requirements for data centers

Stronger street car racing legislation

Creation of an event ticket fee

Penalties for crimes using artificial intelligence

Educational incentives for police officers and mental health support for first responders Newly elected Atlanta City Council president Marci Collier Overstreet announces committee chair assignments for the upcoming term at Atlanta City Hall on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Natrice Miller/AJC) City Council members get committee assignments Part of the duties of Atlanta City Council president is to make committee assignments that are crucial to setting the legislative agenda. City Council has seven standing committees that meet biweekly and must approve most pieces of legislation before they can be voted on by the full council. Chairing a committee also means in-depth interactions with city department heads. Some committee heads are delegated duties outside City Hall and sit on powerful planning boards like Invest Atlanta and the Beltline.

After the official swearing-in ceremony last week that kicked off the start of a new four-year term for Atlanta lawmakers, newly elected President Marci Collier Overstreet announced committee chairs. RELATED Atlanta leaders want transit expansion. Will suburban voters ever agree? Overstreet said while campaigning that she would select chairs who align with both her and the mayor’s legislative goals. “Every member of this City Council has something powerful to offer,” Overstreet said last week. “I will ensure that every member of council can bring their passion, expertise and heart to their committee assignments.” The committee chairs are: City utilities: Dustin Hillis

Committee on council: Byron Amos

Community development/human services: Matt Westmoreland

Finance/executive: Jason Winston

Public safety and legal administration: Andrea Boone

Transportation: Alex Wan

Zoning: Mary Norwood