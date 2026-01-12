Politics Activists press Georgia lawmakers to defend civil liberties ACLU, Indivisible Georgia look to General Assembly to protect speech, expand access to voting and reproductive health care. Demonstrators with the ACLU of Georgia hold a press conference on the first day of the legislative session Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A crowd of liberal activists gathered inside the Georgia Capitol on Monday in an attempt to “pack the Capitol” during the first day of the 2026 legislative session. As state lawmakers gaveled in this year’s legislative session, dozens of demonstrators lined the south stairwell in the Capitol, urging the Legislature to defend civil liberties.

RELATED Will Georgia expand school cellphone ban? Most state bans include high schools. "The legislators need to listen more to the people than the politics," said Christopher Bruce, policy and advocacy director for the Georgia American Civil Liberties Union. "They need to listen more to the Georgians than the lobbyists." The event was organized by liberal advocacy group Indivisible Georgia, the Georgia ACLU and other organizations. More than 600 people signed up for the demonstration, according to event organizers. Among the issues demonstrators advocated for were protecting free speech, expanding voting access and challenging limits on reproductive health care. "We know what's at stake this legislative session," said Kristin Crowe of Indivisible Georgia.

Lawmakers and legislative staff were told by the Georgia Department of Public Safety to prepare for up to 4,000 demonstrators, but far fewer activists were on hand and the event was not disruptive.